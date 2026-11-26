FIFA has confirmed a criminal cyberattack in which hackers impersonated staff to steal personal and business information. The Handsome Boy Hacking Club claims responsibility for the breach.

FIFA has confirmed that hackers gained unauthorised access to its confidential records and stole personal and business information in a cyberattack that has prompted an investigation by law enforcement agencies.

The world football governing body said the attackers obtained a limited set of documents, although the full extent of the information compromised was not disclosed. In a statement on Thursday, FIFA confirmed the breach and said it was working with relevant authorities to investigate the incident. FIFA can confirm that it has been the victim of a criminal cyber-attack resulting in unauthorised access to a limited set of personal and business information, the statement read.

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FIFA is working closely with the relevant authorities, including law enforcement, the organisation added. The organisation condemned the theft and publication of sensitive information, warning that the exposure of personal data could have serious consequences for those affected. FIFA condemns in the strongest possible terms the unlawful acquisition and publication of information, particularly personal data, it said. Such actions constitute a serious and unacceptable violation of privacy and can have significant consequences for the individuals concerned, the statement added.

Hacking Club Claims Responsibility

Reports indicate that the attackers did not exploit a failure in FIFA internal systems or technology infrastructure but allegedly gained access by impersonating staff members and exploiting their trust. A hacking group known as the Handsome Boy Hacking Club has claimed responsibility for the attack. The group reportedly published screenshots of FIFA documents online last week and claimed to have obtained approximately 12GB of data.

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Analysis suggests that the stolen information represents less than 0.1 per cent of the total data held by FIFA, with the attack reportedly targeting the organisation rather than individuals. However, the breach did not involve documents relating to the controversial FIFA Forward Enterprise proposal, which was linked to FIFA president Gianni Infantino failed plan to sell World Cup commercial rights.

Football Association chair Debbie Hewitt was reportedly granted access to the relevant files this week after agreeing to sign a non-disclosure agreement. The cyberattack adds to growing concerns about the security of confidential information within major international sporting organisations, particularly as cybercriminals increasingly exploit human vulnerabilities to gain access to sensitive data.