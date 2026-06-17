Haaland Nets Brace as Norway Returns to World Cup with 4-1 Win Over Iraq

Erling Haaland scored two goals in Norway's 4-1 victory over Iraq in their 2026 World Cup opener, marking their first tournament appearance in 26 years. Iraq fought back but defensive errors proved decisive, leaving Norway top of Group I.

Erling Haaland scored his first World Cup goals, leading Norway to a 4-1 victory over Iraq in their opening match of the 2026 FIFA World Cup Group I on June 16, 2026, at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts.

The win marked Norway's return to the World Cup after a 26-year absence and placed them atop the group, level on points with France. Haaland, the Manchester City striker, opened the scoring in the 29th minute, finishing from close range after a left-wing cross. Aymen Hussein equalized for Iraq with a powerful header before halftime, but Haaland reclaimed the lead moments later, capitalizing on a defensive error to bring his international tally to 57 goals in 51 matches.

Substitute Leo Østigard scored a third from a Martin Ødegaard corner, and a fourth came in stoppage time via an own goal from Hussein after Haaland's header deflected off him. The match featured contrasting narratives. Iraq, who qualified as the final team after a grueling 21‑match campaign spanning 867 days, saw their debut in nearly four decades complicated by U.S. immigration delays for key players, including Hussein.

Norway, touted as a golden generation led by Haaland and Ødegaard, aimed to advance beyond their 1998 last‑16 exit. Coach Ståle Solbakken, a member of that 1998 squad, had predicted Haaland's impact, and the striker delivered promptly. Iraq showed resilience, creating chances through Ibrahim Bayesh and Ali Al‑Hamadi, but goalkeeper Jalal Hassan's error gifted Haaland his second goal. Despite the loss, Iraq's fighting spirit was evident, though they ultimately couldn't contain Norway's attacking threats.

The result sets up a pivotal Group I showdown between Norway and France on June 22 in New Jersey. Norway will look to build momentum, while Iraq must regroup quickly to keep qualification hopes alive. Haaland's brace underscores his status as a world‑class striker on the biggest stage, and Ødegaard's creative influence from midfield continues to drive Norway's ambitions.

For Iraq, the experience highlights the challenges of returning to the World Cup after such a long wait, but the defensive lapses and the early goal conceded may prove costly as they face tougher opponents ahead





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