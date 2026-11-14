Guterres Calls Fossil Fuel Tax at COP31 Farewell

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres urges global tax on oil windfalls before his term ends. This move aims to fund climate recovery in vulnerable nations.

United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres has issued a final, urgent appeal for global accountability during his closing remarks at the 31st Conference of the Parties in Antalya, Turkey. He demanded that wealthy fossil fuel corporations pay for the devastating climate impacts they have inflicted on impoverished nations. This announcement marks the most significant policy push of his tenure as the head of the United Nations agency.

Final Push For Polluter Accountability

Mr Guterres used his last major press conference as the organization's leader to highlight the urgent need for financial reforms in global climate strategy. He explicitly stated that the United Nations loss and damage fund currently exists but operates at a ridiculous level of funding that is insufficient for the crisis. He argued that governments must levy a tax on oil companies windfall profits to generate necessary revenue. This money would then be directed to help vulnerable countries recover from extreme weather events and rising sea levels.

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Civil Society Applauds Final Push

Civil society representatives gathered in Antalya to bid farewell to the former prime minister of Portugal who has led the UN since January 2017. Louise Hutchins the convener of the Make Polluters Pay International Coalition praised his efforts during the session. She told him that he has given a voice to this injustice like no other leader in recent history. The atmosphere was charged with chants of make polluters pay and speakers asked him to return to future summits wearing an NGO badge.

Proposed Climate Justice Compact

To address the root causes of environmental degradation Guterres proposed a new climate justice compact for international adoption. He explained that this framework would assist countries in shifting away from fossil fuels before the window for meaningful action closes. He warned that the climate crisis is outrunning the world's ability to respond effectively. He stressed that you cannot build peace on a burning planet and urged civil society to apply counter-pressure on their respective governments.

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Transition To New UN Leadership

The secretary-general noted that he will no longer serve as leader from next year as his second five-year term ends on 31 December. However he promised that he will not stop telling the truth about environmental destruction even after leaving office. The identity of his successor remains unannounced by the United Nations at this time. The new secretary-general will take office on 1 January 2027 and lead the agency into the next summit.

Looking Ahead To Addis Ababa Summit

The incoming UN leadership will face the challenge of leading the organization into COP32 which is scheduled to take place in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia later in 2027. This transition comes as global tensions over climate finance reach a critical peak. The focus will now shift to whether the proposed compact gains traction among member states. The outcome will determine if fossil fuel companies can be held financially responsible for their historical emissions.