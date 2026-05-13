Gunmen Suspected to be Fulani Bandits Kill Elderly Woman and Son in Plateau's Kogot Village

Confirming an attack in Kogot village that resulted in the deaths of a 78-year-old woman and her 52-year-old son, the National Publicity Secretary of the Berom Youths Moulder-Association, BYM, said that two youths and several others sustained injuries. He described the killings as barbaric and inhuman, calling on security agencies to apprehend the perpetrators and urge governments to end the persistent killings across Plateau communities.

The serenity and peace of Kogot village in Vwang-Vom District , Jos South Local Council Area of Plateau State was on Tuesday night shattered, after gunmen suspected to be Fulani bandits invaded the community, killing a 78-year-old woman, Ngo Shettu Badung, and her 52-year-old son, Danjuma Badung.

... According to the BYM Secretary, the attackers invaded the community at night when the residents had retired for the night and opened fire on the victims, throwing the area into panic as villagers fled for safety. They killed four people, including a 78-year-old woman and her son, and two other youths. Several others sustained injuries.

The BYM calls on security agencies and governments to apprehend the perpetrators and ensure justice is served, while urging them to take decisive steps to end the persistent killings across Plateau communities





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Kogot Village Fulani Bandits Plateau State Vwang-Vom District Ganawuri Chiefdom Ganjawa Attack On Elderly Woman And Son Shootings Injuries Barbaric And Inhuman Killings

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