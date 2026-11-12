Gunmen abduct five, injure two in Plateau community attack

Armed men attacked Mista Ali community in Bassa Local Government Area of Plateau State on Tuesday night, abducting five residents and injuring two others. The traditional ruler has called for stronger security and the rescue of the victims.

Gunmen have abducted five persons and injured two others during an attack on the Mista Ali community in the Bassa Local Government Area of Plateau State.

The attack occurred on Tuesday night when armed men invaded the community and opened fire, throwing residents into panic. The traditional ruler of Mista Ali, Mr Danladi Akinja Kasuwa, confirmed the incident to journalists in Jos on Wednesday. He said residents were caught unawares when sporadic gunshots suddenly erupted in different parts of the community. Kasuwa said, We just heard gunshots all around the area.

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Traditional Ruler Confirms Abductions

The attackers invaded the community and started shooting sporadically, leaving residents running for safety. He disclosed that five persons were abducted during the attack, while two others sustained gunshot injuries and were rushed to the hospital for medical attention. The traditional ruler described the attack as disturbing, saying it had created fear and uncertainty among residents. Expressing concern over the incident, he said, We are worried about what happened in our community.

We appeal to the government and security agencies to strengthen security in the area to prevent further attacks. Kasuwa appealed for increased security presence in the community. He said, We want security operatives to intensify efforts to rescue the abducted persons and ensure that those responsible for the attack are brought to justice. He called on the government to urgently intervene to guarantee the safety of residents.

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Efforts to obtain reactions from security agencies, including the spokesperson for the Plateau State Police Command, Alabo Alfred, were unsuccessful as of the time of filing this report. The incident adds to growing concerns about security in Plateau State, where communities have faced repeated attacks in recent months. Residents of Mista Ali are calling for immediate action to protect lives and property, as fears remain high following the latest violence.

Leaders Urge Swift Security Action

The traditional ruler urged authorities to act swiftly to prevent further attacks and to ensure that the abducted persons are rescued unharmed. Security agencies have yet to issue an official statement on the attack or the ongoing efforts to rescue the victims. Local leaders say the attack has heightened tension in the area and disrupted normal activities. They are asking for a sustained security presence to reassure residents and prevent similar incidents.

The government has not yet responded to the calls for increased security in the community. Community members remain anxious as they await word on the fate of those abducted. The attack underscores the need for improved intelligence and rapid response to security threats in rural areas. Kasuwa reiterated his appeal for justice, saying those behind the attack must be held accountable.

He also called for support for the injured victims and their families. The situation remains tense as security agencies continue their investigation.