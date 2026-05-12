Gunmen Kill Three Residents During Attack on Yankamaye Community in Kano State

The attack, which occurred late at night, left three people dead and several others injured. Despite the confirmation of the incident by a member of the House of Representatives, the matter has not been addressed by authorities as of press time. Residents appeal for increased surveillance and personnel to prevent further attacks.

Gunmen on Monday night attacked Yankamaye community in Tsanyawa Local Government Area of Kano State , killing three residents and forcing many villagers to flee their homes.

Residents said the attackers stormed the community late at night, shooting sporadically and causing panic across the area. A member of the House of Representatives confirming the incident, and three bodies had been recovered after the attack. Another resident, Madahuru Isah Ibrahim, disclosed that several persons sustained injuries during the assault and were taken to hospital for treatment. As of press time, authorities had yet to issue an official statement regarding the incident.

Residents of Yankamaye and neighbouring communities appealed to security agencies to increase surveillance and deploy additional personnel to prevent further attacks





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Yankamaye Tsanyawa Local Government Area Kano State Gunmen Attack Killings Fatalities Injuries Panic Fleeing House Of Representatives Members Sani Bala Madahuru Isah Ibrahim Saifullahi Sulaiman Sorodaya Attack Security Agencies Surveillance Personnel Increase Appeal Prevention Incident Confirmation Official Statement Press Time

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