Gunmen Kill Pregnant Woman, Young Man in Late-Night Attack on Plateau Community

A pregnant woman and a young man were shot dead by gunmen in an attack on Dyan community, Rim Village, Riyom LGA, Plateau State. The Berom Youth Moulders Association condemned the killings as gruesome and unacceptable, calling for urgent government and security agency action to protect vulnerable communities and bring perpetrators to justice.

The ongoing security crisis in Plateau State, Nigeria, has claimed two more lives in a horrifying incident. Gunmen launched a late-night assault on the Dyan community within Rim Village, Riyom Local Government Area, resulting in the deaths of a pregnant woman and a young man.

The attack, which occurred around 10 p.m. on Friday, saw the assailants invade the area and open fire sporadically, causing panic and sending residents fleeing for safety. The victims have been identified as 32-year-old Mrs. Happiness Pam, who was pregnant, and 24-year-old Daniel Luka. This brutal event has drawn sharp condemnation from the Berom Youth Moulders Association (BYM), a prominent group that described the killings as gruesome and completely unacceptable.

In a statement released on Saturday by its National Publicity Secretary, Mr. Rwang Tengwong, the BYM expressed profound shock and sorrow over the incident, lamenting the persistent atmosphere of insecurity that plagues Riyom and numerous other regions of Plateau State. The statement poignantly noted the tragic loss, saying it is heartbreaking that a pregnant woman carrying the hope of a family and an innocent young man with a promising future became victims of yet another senseless act of violence.

These killings are framed not merely as an attack on individuals but as a direct assault on the collective peace, security, and humanity of the local people. The association extended its deepest condolences to the bereaved families, the Dyan community, Rim Village, and the entire Riyom Local Government Area.

Furthermore, it issued a strong call to action, demanding that security agencies intensify their efforts to apprehend the perpetrators and ensure they are swiftly brought to justice. The BYM also urged both the federal government and the Plateau State government to take urgent and concrete steps to implement robust measures that can effectively protect vulnerable communities from such recurring atrocities.

This incident underscores the grave and escalating security challenges facing the state, where communities continue to live under the shadow of violence, demanding immediate and effective intervention from authorities at all levels to restore lasting peace and security. The pattern of such attacks points to a critical failure in protecting civilians and necessitates a comprehensive review of security strategies and community engagement to prevent further loss of life and foster sustainable stability in the region





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Plateau State Riyom Dyan Community Gunmen Attack Pregnant Woman Killed Security Crisis Berom Youth Moulders Association Nigeria Violence

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