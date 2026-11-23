Four people, including two aides of Senator Ovie Omo-Agege, were killed when gunmen opened fire on his campaign convoy in Ughelli North, Delta State. The state government imposed a curfew as the NDC called for a high-level investigation.

At least four people were killed and several others injured when gunmen opened fire on the campaign team of former Deputy Senate President and Delta Central Senatorial candidate of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC), Senator Ovie Omo-Agege, in Ughelli North Local Government Area of Delta State on Monday.

Omo-Agege Campaign Team Attacked

The attack occurred while Omo-Agege was addressing a crowd of supporters at Uduere. The Delta State Government has imposed a curfew in the entire Ughelli North Local Government Area because of the incident. The Omo-Agege Organisation said in a statement on Monday evening that four people were killed on Monday afternoon when armed men opened fire on the candidate's entourage during a campaign tour at Uduere. Among those killed were two campaign aides, Moses Anaughe and Akima Efemena Umukoro.

Also read Four Killed in Gun Attack on Senator Ovie Omo-Agege's Campaign in Delta State

Moses Anaughe was Omo-Agege's Personal Assistant.

"We are pained to report that four people, including two of our aides-Moses Anaughe and Akima Efemena Umukoro-were shot dead," said Sunny Areh, Media Adviser to Omo-Agege. Four other people were wounded. They are Chief Evance Ivwurie, a former member of the Delta State House of Assembly; Chuks Erhire; Tobore Agba, who was shot in the neck; and Ayodo Wanogho. They were shot at very close range and are receiving medical attention.

The statement described their injuries as critical. The campaign organisation said Omo-Agege escaped by divine intervention, as bullets whizzed past his head while he was addressing the gathering. The statement quoted unnamed witnesses as saying the assailants were shouting that they wanted Omo-Agege.

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"This was not a clash. This was not a misunderstanding. This was, according to witnesses, a targeted attempt to assassinate Senator Ovie Omo-Agege," the statement said. The attackers reportedly shouted, "It's Omo-Agege we want to kill!

It's Omo-Agege we want to kill!

Allegations Against Local Government Chairman

" The Omo-Agege Campaign Organisation alleged that the attackers were led by the Chairman of Ughelli North Local Government Area, Barrister Jaro Egbo. However, these allegations had not been independently established as of the time of filing this report, and there was no response from the accused officials.

The campaign challenged Governor Sheriff Oborevwori to publicly condemn the attack, order an immediate investigation and ensure the arrest of those responsible, and guarantee the safety of Omo-Agege, NDC leaders and other opposition candidates across the state. In a further escalation, the NDC called on the Inspector-General of Police, the Director-General of the Department of State Services and the Delta State Commissioner of Police to intervene immediately.

It specifically requested that the Inspector-General of Police personally take over the investigation, alleging a lack of confidence in the Delta State Police Command's handling of the security situation. The organisation claimed that police personnel attached to the campaign team, who reportedly arrived at the venue with six trucks, failed to prevent the attack and the subsequent killings.

It insisted that the circumstances surrounding the presence of security personnel at the rally, the alleged failure to stop the gunmen and the identity of those behind the violence must form part of the investigation. The campaign called on INEC, civil society organisations, the international community and all lovers of democracy to take note.

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"We state it clearly: Delta State is not a war zone. Campaigning is not a crime. Seeking the votes of the people should not be a death sentence," the statement said. It warned that violence against political campaigners could undermine the credibility and peaceful conduct of the 2027 general elections.

While mourning the victims, the organisation extended condolences to the families of Anaughe and Umukoro and promised to pursue justice.

Call For Calm Amid Violence

"To our supporters: Do not retaliate. Do not take the law into your hands. We refuse to be intimidated. We refuse to be silenced.

Our ward-to-ward tour of Delta Central will continue," the statement said. Meanwhile, the Delta State Government imposed a curfew in Ughelli North. In a statement issued by the Secretary to the Delta State Government, Kingsley Eze Emu, on Monday, the government acknowledged there were "alleged gunshots and attendant deaths in some parts of Ughelli North.

" The curfew runs from 6p.m. to 6a.m. every day starting from today until further notice. "This is to bring the situation under control," the statement said. PREMIUM TIMES could not immediately get police reaction to the incident. Bright Edafe, the police spokesperson in Delta, did not respond to calls on Monday night.

The incident has raised fresh concerns about political violence, the safety of opposition candidates and the responsibility of security agencies to protect campaign activities as political mobilisation intensifies ahead of the 2027 general elections.