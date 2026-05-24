Gunmen Attack Prayer Ground in Ikiran, Killing 3, Abducting 15

Three people were killed and 15 others abducted on Saturday after gunmen attacked the Ori-Oke Ajaiye prayer ground in Ikiran, Ekiti LGA of Kwara state. The incident was reported by a Pastor who stated that armed hoodlums invaded the prayer ground, firing sporadically, killing three persons while abducting fifteen others to an unknown destination.

An illustration of gunmenThree people were killed and 15 others abducted on Saturday after gunmen attack ed the Ori-Oke Ajaiye prayer ground in Ikiran , Ekiti LGA of Kwara state.

A statement on Sunday by Adetoun Ejire-Adeyemi, spokesperson of the Kwara police command, said the gunmen stormed the prayer ground around 8pm while worshippers were holding a vigil. The police said the assailants opened fire sporadically, killing three people before whisking away 15 worshippers to an unknown destination.

The incident was reported on 24th May, 2026, by one Pastor Adebayo Abiodun of Ijo Ajaye Ati Igbala, Ekerin Village, Ekiti LGA, Kwara State, who stated that while conducting a night vigil alongside members of his congregation at Ori-Oke Ijaye via Ekerin village on 23rd May, 2026, at about 2030hrs, armed hoodlums invaded the prayer ground, firing sporadically, killing three persons while abducting fifteen others to an unknown destination. Upon receiving the distress report, the divisional police officer of the Ekiti division immediately mobilised operatives to the scene.

Ojo Adekimi, commissioner of police, has deployed a comprehensive tactical and intelligence-driven operation involving the police drone team, PMF personnel, intelligence units, and other operational assets for a coordinated rescue mission. According to her, the commissioner described the attack as barbaric, callous, and unacceptable, assuring prompt rescue of all victims and the apprehension of the perpetrators behind the heinous act.

The police assured residents of Ekiti LGA and the entire state that vigorous efforts, including bush combing, intelligence gathering, and coordinated security operations, are ongoing to track down the assailants and bring them to justice. The incident comes amid rising security concerns in the south-west following recent attacks in parts of Oyo state. communities within the Ahoro-Esiele/Yawota axis of Oriire, Ogbomoso, abducting students and staff members of Community High School, Ahoro-Esiele; L.A.

Primary School, Esiele; and Yawota Baptist Nursery and Primary School. The attackers killed an assistant headmaster identified as Joel Adesiyan and a commercial motorcyclist, sparking outrage across the country. seven teachers were among the abducted victims and that one of them was later killed in captivity





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Gunmen Attack Prayer Ground Ikiran Ekiti LGA Kwara State Abducted Killed Security Concerns Recent Attacks Ahoro-Esiele/Yawota Axis Community High School L.A. Primary School Yawota Baptist Nursery And Primary School Pastor Adebayo Abiodun Armed Hoodlums Firing Sporadically Killing Three Persons Abducting Fifteen Others Pastor Adebayo Abiodun Of Ijo Ajaye Ati Igbala Ekerin Village Ekiti LGA Kwara State Armed Hoodlums Invaded The Prayer Ground Firing Sporadically Killing Three Persons Abducting Fifteen Others To An Unknown Destina Pastor Adebayo Abiodun Of Ijo Ajaye Ati Igbala Ekerin Village Ekiti LGA Kwara State Armed Hoodlums Firing Sporadically Killing Three Persons Abducting Fifteen Others To An Unknown Destina

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