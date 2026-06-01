Gunmen Attack Police Officers in Anambra, Kill Two

A group of gunmen has attacked police officers in Anambra State, killing two police officers instantly. The incident occurred along the Amansea-Ndiora-Ndiukwuenu-Awa-Ufuma Road, where the police officers were ambushed by armed men who opened fire on them.

A group of gunmen has attacked police officers along the Amansea-Ndiora-Ndiukwuenu-Awa-Ufuma Road in Anambra State , killing two police officers instantly. According to eyewitnesses, the assailants who had laid siege in a nearby bush opened fire on the officers as soon as they approached, sending panic across the communities along the road.

One of the eyewitnesses, a tricycle rider, said he was returning from Ezira in Orumba South Local Government Area when he suddenly heard gunshots and immediately turned back to seek safety. He said the incident happened last night and after the shooting subsided, he resumed his journey and got to the point where the shooting happened and discovered that two police officers had already been gunned down and were lying lifelessly on the road.

In a video circulating online, the two policemen were seen lying on the road beside their patrol van in a pool of blood, with the voice in the video calling for the attention of relevant authorities. The Commissioner of Police in Anambra, CP Ikioye Orutugu, confirmed the incident and said a team of police officers was returning from an assignment when they were ambushed by armed men who opened fire on them. In the process, two officers were lost.

The police had been working on the matter since Sunday night and had intensified efforts to track down those responsible for the attack. The commissioner further stated that he would visit the scene of the incident to assess the situation and strategise with security personnel on measures to prevent similar attacks in the state.

He also warned motorists and members of the public to be cautious and avoid approaching unauthorised checkpoints that are not manned by identifiable police personnel and official police vehicles. The CP also alerted that whenever you approach a checkpoint without police vehicles or clear police identification, you should exercise caution and either turn back and alert the nearest police formation or immediately contact the police for assistance





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Gunmen Attack Police Officers Anambra State Amansea-Ndiora-Ndiukwuenu-Awa-Ufuma Road Police Officers Killed Commissioner Of Police

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