Gunmen Attack Nigeria's Premier Policy Institute, Kill Three Security Operatives

Late-night assault on NIPSS in Plateau State leaves three dead, triggers panic, and raises security concerns for national institutions.

Gunmen launched a late-night assault on the National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies (NIPSS) in Kuru, Plateau State, on Monday, resulting in the deaths of three security operatives.

The attack occurred around 11:40 p.m. when the assailants stormed the institute and opened fire on security personnel stationed at the main gate. Eyewitnesses and staff members reported a chaotic scene, with gunshots ringing out for several minutes and causing widespread panic within the facility and nearby communities. A staff member, speaking anonymously, described being awakened by the sound of gunfire and realizing the institute was under attack, which induced fear and confusion.

The attackers successfully killed three security personnel, including a policeman and other guards assigned to the institute. The Plateau State Police Command confirmed the incident, stating that three security personnel lost their lives and that the situation is now under control with normal activities resumed, while an investigation continues. The management of NIPSS also confirmed the attack, noting that security agencies responded swiftly and that there is no current threat to staff, participants, or facilities.

NIPSS is Nigeria's premier policy think tank and training institute for senior public officials, regarded as a sensitive national institution, making the attack a significant security concern. The incident has heightened tension in the area, with residents reporting sustained gunfire and expressing alarm over the brazen nature of the assault. Authorities have urged the public to rely only on official information as investigations proceed.

This attack underscores the persistent security challenges in parts of Nigeria, including Plateau State, which has experienced periodic violence from criminal gangs and extremist groups. The targeting of a strategic national institute like NIPSS raises questions about the protection of critical infrastructure and the safety of personnel working in such establishments. Security agencies are likely to intensify efforts to identify and apprehend the attackers, while also reviewing security protocols at sensitive institutions across the country.

The broader implications for national security and the need for robust measures to prevent similar incidents are expected to be key focuses in the aftermath





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NIPSS Attack Plateau State Security Gunmen Assault Nigeria Institute Attack Security Personnel Killed

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