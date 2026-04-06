Gunmen Attack in Plateau State: Three Killed, One Arrested as Security Forces Repel Assault

An attempted attack by gunmen on the Hyeipang community in Jos, Plateau State, resulted in the deaths of at least three people, prompting a swift response from security forces and the arrest of one suspect. The Commissioner of Police confirmed the incident, highlighting ongoing efforts to maintain security and praising community vigilance in averting further crises. The police are investigating and maintaining control amid the rising tension in the state.

In a concerning development, an attempted attack by gunmen on the Hyeipang community in Jos, Plateau State , resulted in the loss of at least three lives and left one individual injured. The incident, which occurred on Sunday, was swiftly met with resistance from a combined team of security operatives, including police, military personnel, and local vigilantes. One suspect has been apprehended and is currently undergoing debriefing before facing justice.

The Commissioner of Police in Plateau State, Bassey Ewah, confirmed the details during a briefing with journalists on Monday, highlighting the ongoing efforts to maintain security across the region. Despite the tragic loss of life, the authorities emphasized that the situation is under control, and investigations are underway to determine the motive behind the attack and identify any other individuals involved. The commissioner reiterated the commitment of the police to ensure the safety and security of all residents of Plateau State.\Following the incident, Commissioner Ewah attributed the incident to a breach in Hyeipang where gunmen attempted to infiltrate the community. He noted that the police, in conjunction with other security agencies, had already reinforced operations in volatile areas, acting on directives from the Inspector General of Police. This included the deployment of additional personnel, such as the Special Intervention Squad and the Counter Terrorism Unit. He emphasized that these proactive measures were in response to intelligence reports received by the police before the attack took place. The commissioner praised the collaborative efforts of the security forces and the local vigilantes, whose swift response helped to repel the attackers and prevent a larger-scale crisis. He also assured residents that measures such as the ongoing curfew and the enforcement of the ban on motorcycles have been instrumental in maintaining stability and preventing further escalation of tensions. These measures demonstrate the dedication of the authorities to managing the security situation and returning the region to normalcy. The police are continuing their investigations, aiming to prevent future such attacks and bring all those responsible to justice.\In addition to the response in Hyeipang, the police boss commended the residents of the Naraguta community along Bauchi Road for their proactive efforts in averting a potential crisis over the weekend. A community leader, Suraj Tijjani, reported that residents acted upon receiving intelligence regarding suspicious individuals attempting to cause unrest. He highlighted the rapid mobilization of community leaders and vigilantes, working together to deter the potential troublemakers. Although no arrests were made, the community’s proactive stance successfully prevented any escalation. Tijjani further urged all residents across Plateau State to remain vigilant and united against any individuals or groups seeking to destabilize their communities, emphasizing the importance of community collaboration and vigilance in maintaining peace and order. This incident underscores the importance of community involvement and proactive vigilance in maintaining peace and preventing conflicts. The coordinated efforts of law enforcement agencies and local communities are essential in addressing security challenges and fostering a safe environment for all citizens. The commitment to maintaining law and order is evident in the proactive measures taken by the police and the unwavering dedication of the local communities in ensuring safety and security for all residents of Plateau State





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Plateau State Gunmen Attack Security Community Vigilance Police Investigation

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