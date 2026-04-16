Gunmen Abduct UTME Candidates and Passengers in Benue

Security forces are conducting a large-scale operation to rescue 14 passengers, including several Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination candidates, who were kidnapped by suspected gunmen in Otukpo, Benue State. The attack occurred on a Benue Links bus traveling after dark, raising questions about the driver's decision to operate outside company policy.

In a disturbing development that has sent shockwaves through the region, the Benue State Police Command has officially confirmed the abduction of numerous passengers, a significant portion of whom were candidates preparing to sit for the ongoing Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME). The perpetrators of this heinous act are believed to be a group of suspected gunmen who launched an attack on a commercial bus belonging to Benue Links . The incident took place along the Benue Burnt Bricks axis of Otukpo Local Government Area, with reports indicating the ambush occurred between 7 p.m. and 8 p.m. on Wednesday, April 15.

Preliminary accounts suggest that the assailants deliberately waylaid the bus, robbing its occupants of their personal belongings before forcibly taking them captive and disappearing into the dense surrounding bushland. The gravity of the situation was underscored by an eyewitness, who, requesting anonymity, shared crucial details with journalists. This individual stated that the bus, which was carrying an estimated 18 passengers, ran into the attackers at approximately 8:00 p.m. The eyewitness further elaborated that the majority of the passengers were young men and women who had traveled to Otukpo specifically to participate in the JAMB examination scheduled for the following day, Thursday.

In a stroke of fortune, two individuals managed to escape the clutches of the kidnappers: the driver of the bus and one passenger. The escape of these two individuals provided the initial confirmation of the attack and the subsequent kidnapping. Their testimonies are expected to be vital in the ongoing investigation and rescue efforts.

The Commissioner of Police in Benue State, Ifeanyi Emenari, subsequently corroborated the eyewitness accounts, providing a more precise figure for the number of abducted individuals. Commissioner Emenari confirmed that a total of 14 passengers were taken captive, with only one managing to escape the ordeal. Addressing the media from Otukpo, where he was coordinating the response, the Police Commissioner stated, 'I am in Otukpo now with all my team and DPOs who are here in the bush, and I am heading the operation. What happened was that one Benue Links bus carrying passengers coming to Otukpo was stopped and attacked by hoodlums, and 14 passengers were kidnapped, but one was able to escape.' He assured the public that a comprehensive and large-scale rescue operation is currently underway. Security operatives have already been deployed into the challenging terrain of the forest in an effort to track down the kidnappers and secure the safe release of all the victims.

Commissioner Emenari also indicated that the police command has initiated a thorough investigation into the circumstances surrounding the ill-fated trip, with a particular focus on the decision to undertake the journey after dark. He highlighted that Benue Links typically adheres to a strict policy of not operating their vehicles at night, a directive aimed at mitigating such risks. 'We know that Benue Links has a policy and don’t usually drive at night. So from what I got, they have already closed, but the driver, for reasons best known to him which we are still trying to find out, picked passengers along the road, and when he came here, the story you have is what we are having. But as we are investigating, we are on the ground to make sure that the victims are rescued,' Emenari explained, underscoring the dual commitment to both rescue and accountability.

Adding to the official confirmation, the management of Benue Links has acknowledged the incident. In their statement, they revealed that the driver involved in the incident is presently under investigation for allegedly contravening the company’s established directive against night travel. This internal investigation is expected to shed light on the driver's motives and adherence to company protocols, potentially playing a role in understanding how this tragic event unfolded.

The community remains on edge, anxiously awaiting news of the victims' safe return, while security agencies intensify their efforts to bring the perpetrators to justice and prevent future occurrences of such devastating attacks





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Benue State Kidnapping UTME Candidates Benue Links Otukpo

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