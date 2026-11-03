Gunmen Abduct Two Visually Impaired Persons in Plateau, Demand N50m Ransom

Two visually impaired persons were abducted on Monday night in Riyom Local Government Area of Plateau State while returning to Jos from Benue State. The abductors have demanded a N50 million ransom for their release.

Two visually impaired persons have been abducted by suspected gunmen in Riyom Local Government Area of Plateau State. The victims were returning to Jos from Benue State when the incident occurred on Monday night around 8 pm.

The abductors have demanded a N50 million ransom for their release. The victims were among nine persons selected to attend a training programme in Benue State. Shindol Aaron, Chairman of the Plateau State chapter of the Joint National Association of Persons with Disabilities, confirmed the abduction in a telephone interview with PUNCH Metro in Jos on Tuesday. He said the group took off from Jos but received information along the way that the event had been postponed.

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Seven escape two abducted returning journey

Aaron explained that the delegation had reached Akwanga when they received the information, prompting them to abandon the trip and return to Jos. It was on their way back, around Riyom Local Government Area, that the incident happened. There were nine of them in the vehicle. Seven of them escaped, and two were abducted.

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A male and a lady are in the custody of the kidnappers. Another member of the association, Ishaya Ayuba Danjatau, also confirmed the incident to VANGUARD. He said the victims were members of the Nigeria Association for the Blind in Plateau State. They were abducted on Monday night while returning to Jos after receiving information that the programme had been postponed.

N50 million ransom demanded kidnappers

On the ransom demand, Danjatau said the abductors contacted a person communicating with them on behalf of the victims. They made contact around 7 am on Tuesday, using one of the victims phones to communicate, and demanded N50 million ransom for their release. Another member of the association also confirmed the N50 million demand, saying, The kidnappers have reached out, and they are demanding N50m before they can free the two persons in their custody.

Where do they want us to get the money from? Aaron said the incident had been reported to security agencies, and efforts are being made to secure the victims release. We have reported the incident to the security agents, and we are trying to see how they could be released. The driver of the vehicle also went to the police station to report, he said.

He added that he had not spoken with the kidnappers but was told they were asking for ransom from somebody who spoke with them. Efforts to obtain further details from the Police Public Relations Officer, Plateau State Command, SP Alfred Alabo, were unsuccessful at the time of filing this report. The Plateau State Police Command spokesperson, Alabo Alfred, also did not respond to requests for reaction. The abduction has raised concerns about safety in the region.

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The victims were part of a delegation travelling for a programme that was postponed. The seven other occupants of the vehicle managed to escape. The two abducted persons remain in captivity as authorities and the association work towards their release.