Gunman Kills Himself After Shooting at White House, Bystander Struck

A gunman opened fire near the White House on Saturday evening, with US Secret Service agents killing the assailant in a shoot-out during which a bystander was also struck. President Donald Trump was in the White House at the time but was not impacted by the incident. The confrontation took place just after 6:00 pm when a man near the White House security perimeter 'pulled a weapon from his bag and began firing.' Secret Service Police returned fire striking the suspect who was transported to an area hospital where he was pronounced deceased. During the shooting, one bystander was also struck by gunfire. Multiple US media identified the suspect as Nasire Best, 21, of Maryland, reporting that Best had a history of mental health concerns and had multiple prior interactions with Secret Service members. The incident occurred on a day when Trump was working to negotiate a deal with Iran. The Secret Service and Law Enforcement took swift and professional action against a gunman near the White House, who had a violent history and possible obsession with our Country's most cherished structure. The President tweeted 'Thank you to our great Secret Service and Law Enforcement for the swift and professional action taken this evening against a gunman near the White House.'

A gunman opened fire near the White House on Saturday evening, with US Secret Service agents killing the assailant in a shoot-out during which a bystander was also struck.

President Donald Trump was in the White House at the time but was not impacted by the incident. The confrontation took place just after 6:00 pm when a man near the White House security perimeter 'pulled a weapon from his bag and began firing.

' Secret Service Police returned fire striking the suspect who was transported to an area hospital where he was pronounced deceased. During the shooting, one bystander was also struck by gunfire. Multiple US media identified the suspect as Nasire Best, 21, of Maryland, reporting that Best had a history of mental health concerns and had multiple prior interactions with Secret Service members. The incident occurred on a day when Trump was working to negotiate a deal with Iran.

The Secret Service and Law Enforcement took swift and professional action against a gunman near the White House, who had a violent history and possible obsession with our Country's most cherished structure. The President tweeted 'Thank you to our great Secret Service and Law Enforcement for the swift and professional action taken this evening against a gunman near the White House.





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White House Gunman Shooting President Donald Trump Nasire Best Mental Health Concerns Prior Interactions With Secret Service Members Negotiate A Deal With Iran Swift And Professional Action Political Violence Has To Stop

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