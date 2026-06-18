Gunfire Erupts at Niamey Airport Following Previous Jihadist Attack

Early Thursday, gunfire was reported at Niamey's international airport, echoing a major attack earlier in the year claimed by the Islamic State in the Sahel and highlighting persistent security challenges in Niger.

Gunfire erupted early on Thursday at the airport in Niger 's capital, Niamey , according to resident accounts. The incident began around 6 a.m. local time, with shooting reported at the airport entrance and continuing for approximately two hours.

This event follows a major attack in January on the same Diori Hamani International Airport, which was claimed by the Islamic State in the Sahel (EIS) and repelled by Nigerien forces alongside Russian allies. Authorities indicated that jihadists had infiltrated the district to execute the prior assault. Niger, a large West African Sahel nation, has faced a decade of violence from armed groups linked to Al-Qaeda and the Islamic State.

The latest gunfire raises concerns about security at critical infrastructure amid ongoing regional instability





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Niger Niamey Airport Attack Islamic State Jihadist Violence Sahel

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