Gun-Toting Bandits Abduct Three in Oke-Eri, Ogun State: Community in Shock

Residents of Oke-Eri in Ijebu-Ode, Ogun State, were thrown into panic as armed bandits stormed the community, abducting three people and shooting a woman during their escape. The incident has prompted calls for increased security and heightened fears among local residents.

There was panic in the Oke-Eri area of Ijebu-Ode in Ogun State on Monday when heavily armed men stormed the community and abducted three persons.

The group of no fewer than 15 bandits invaded the area around 7 p.m., forcibly entering a house in the Ipojo Golden Estate. They abducted one man and two women before shooting another woman as they fled into a nearby forest with their victims. Reports indicate that the assailants failed in their attempt to break into another residence.

According to sources, the head of the affected family, who works for the government, was not home at the time of the attack. A community leader in the estate described the incident as deeply disturbing and unprecedented, stating that residents had never imagined such an event could occur in their peaceful and developed neighborhood.

The leader called on the Ogun State Government and security agencies to bolster efforts to secure the area and ensure the safe return of the abducted individuals. We were completely taken by surprise. Nobody anticipated this kind of incident in our community, the leaderstated. Mr. Yesiru Badewa, a family head, expressed deep distress over the abduction, particularly noting that one of the kidnapped women was ill.

He feared that her health condition could deteriorate under the harsh captors' conditions. Badewa made an urgent appeal to the government, security agencies, and compassionate Nigerians to assist in securing the release of the victims. The incident has instilled widespread fear in the community, prompting many residents to limit their movement to within the area. Sources confirmed that police officers visited the community shortly after the attack.

However, residents claimed there had been no official update regarding developments by the time this report was filed. Meanwhile, amid the ongoing crisis in the community, unrelated advertisements have emerged. An Abuja-based doctor claims to have discovered a unique method to permanently cure issues related to weak erection, small or embarrassing manhood, and infertility without side effects within a short time.

Additionally, a report suggests that Nigerians are now approved to earn in US Dollars through the acquisition of premium domains, potentially yielding profits between ₦17 million and ₦25 million. These domains are reportedly ideal for professionals such as engineers, doctors, lawyers, accountants, IT experts, and civil/public servants





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Abduction Ogun State Banditry Security Community Shock

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