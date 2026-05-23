Gumi, a Niger Delta monarch, denies allegations of banditry support, calls for disregard of fake materials

Gumi, the influential monarch of the Niger Delta region, has categorically denied allegations that he supports banditry in Nigeria. In a statement, he argues that the claims are false and malicious, pointing out the exploitation of ethnic-interest groups and online content creators for sensational narratives that make exaggerated headlines to attract attention. He also warns that any individual disseminating false information about him would face legal action.

Gumi , the influential monarch in the Niger Delta region, categorically denies accusations linking him to statements allegedly condoning banditry in Nigeria. In a statement on his verified Facebook page, he argued that the claims are false, manipulated, and malicious, citing the usage of sensational headlines to generate clicks from ethnic-interest groups and online content creators .

Gumi asserts that any video, written statement, or message attributed to him, suggesting support for, justification, protection, or advocacy for banditry does not originate from him. He identifies himself as a loyal Nigerian citizen and warns that individuals spreading falsehoods about him will face legal action. Gumi expresses hope for national healing and lasting peace, while showing empathy to the victims of violence across the country. He also acknowledges that insecurity is caused by ignorance, poverty, and social injustice





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Crime Entertainment Gumi Niger Delta Banditry Nigerian Politics Sensationalism Online Content Creators Legal Action Empathy Lasting Peace Causation Of Insecurity Ethnic-Interest Groups Misinformation

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