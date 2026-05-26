Guinea's Legislative and Local Elections: A Test of Democratic Progress

The May 31 elections in Guinea are a crucial test of the country's democratic progress, following the December 2025 presidential election. The polls are part of the ongoing process of returning to constitutional order, but several obstacles remain that could undermine the credibility of the elections and the country's democratic trajectory.

In Guinea , 6.8 million citizens are set to choose their Members of Parliament (MPs) and municipal councillors in the country's legislative and local elections on May 31.

The polls are part of the ongoing process of returning to constitutional order, following the December 2025 presidential election won by President Mamady Doumbouya with 86.72% of the vote. The country has made institutional and political progress in a region facing a crisis of democracy, but the elections remain controversial.

The implementation of the bicameral system introduced following the 2025 constitutional referendum aims to better represent Guinea's regions and promote dialogue, national unity and the preservation of Guinean customs and traditions. However, the creation of a Senate has been criticized as a way of maintaining political patronage and could lead to longer administrative delays, increased financial costs and risks of institutional deadlock. The National Assembly, comprising 147 MPs, will be elected through proportional representation and a single-round majority vote.

Successful elections should restore legitimacy to local authorities, but several obstacles remain that could undermine the credibility of the elections and the country's democratic trajectory. There are doubts about the impartiality of the electoral management process, and the validation of candidacies from the National Transitional Council and former ministers of the transition is also controversial.

Additionally, the 31 May elections exclude the parties that shaped Guinea's political history, fuelling fears of a return to a one-party system, contrary to the principle of political pluralism established in 1991. The emergence of new political forces, including the Generation for Modernisation and Development movement and the Democratic Front of Guinea, is a dynamic that is fuelling these fears.

In theory, the polls should strengthen citizen participation in local governance, but true citizen participation will require sufficient resources and an effective decentralisation policy. The polls also reflect a desire to promote women's effective participation in the electoral process, with the constitution establishing the promotion of gender parity by requiring that women occupy at least 30 per cent of elected positions in national, regional and local decision-making.

The candidate lists for municipal and legislative elections must include at least 30 per cent women, arranged in a zebra system, with alternating male and female names. For these elections, the General Directorate of Elections in the Ministry of Territorial Administration and Decentralisation (MATD) is responsible for several opposition party lists and approval of those in the presidential coalition gathered around the Generation for Modernisation and Development movement reinforces these doubts.

Equally controversial is the validation of candidacies from the National Transitional Council, as well as former ministers of the transition. While the constitution does not explicitly exclude them, the transitional charter prohibits all current MPs and members of the transitional government from standing in elections that end the transition. Another problem is that the 31 May elections exclude the parties that shaped Guinea's political history. In March, 40 political parties were following an MATD-led evaluation process.

Among them were those of former presidents Alpha Condé, Lansana Conté and Ahmed Touré (independence leader), and past prime ministers Cellou Dalein Diallo and Sidya Touré. This decision marked the beginning of a reconfiguration of Guinea's political landscape, as evidenced by the emergence of new political forces. These include the Generation for Modernisation and Development movement and more modest political groups that have strengthened their support base, like the Democratic Front of Guinea.

This dynamic is fuelling fears of a return to a one-party system, contrary to the principle of political pluralism established in 1991 when the shift towards democracy started





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