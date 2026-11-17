Guinea-Bissau defeated Madagascar 2-0 in Bissau to move to 10 points in Group L, three ahead of Nigeria, who were held 0-0 by Tanzania in Zanzibar.

Guinea-Bissau defeated Madagascar 2-0 on Tuesday at the Estádio Nacional 24 de Setembro to open a three-point gap over Nigeria at the top of Group L in the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying series.

The victory came hours after the Super Eagles were held to a goalless draw by Tanzania in Zanzibar, leaving Nigeria with more work to do in their bid to qualify for the tournament. Mama Baldé opened the scoring for Guinea-Bissau in the 32nd minute before Mauro Rodrigues doubled the lead in the 70th minute. Rodrigues converted after coming on as a substitute for Adramane Cassama.

Also read Nigeria Held to Draw by Tanzania in 2027 AFCON Qualifiers

Guinea Bissau Top Group L Standings

The result moved Guinea-Bissau to 10 points from four matches, while Nigeria remained second with seven points from the same number of games. Madagascar and Tanzania occupy third and fourth positions respectively, with two points each. According to the current report, Opa Sangante had put the hosts ahead in the 12th minute, with Baldé doubling the advantage in the 32nd minute to give the home side a comfortable 2-0 lead at half-time.

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The source text confirms Baldé scored in the 32nd minute and Rodrigues sealed the win in the 70th minute. Madagascar struggled to find a response after the restart, while Guinea-Bissau maintained control of the contest. The Djurtus took full advantage of Nigeria's earlier slip to move clear at the top of the standings.

Nigeria had earlier dominated possession against Tanzania but failed to convert several scoring opportunities, with Tolu Arokodare coming closest when his effort struck the post in the 34th minute. The Super Eagles also created chances after the break but could not find a breakthrough as the match ended goalless. Nigeria had beaten Tanzania 3-1 in the first leg at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium in Uyo, with Alhassan Yusuf opening the scoring before Arokodare netted twice in the second half.

Super Eagles Pressure Mounts for AFCON

Tanzania have already secured qualification for the 2027 AFCON as co-hosts alongside Kenya and Uganda, leaving Guinea-Bissau, Nigeria and Madagascar to contest the remaining qualification place in Group L. The result leaves Guinea-Bissau firmly in control of Group L with 10 points, three ahead of Nigeria, while Tanzania and Madagascar remain further behind in the qualification race. The development puts additional pressure on Eric Chelle and his Super Eagles players, who must now win their remaining two matches against Guinea-Bissau and Madagascar to stand a strong chance of securing qualification.

Nigeria's next encounter against Guinea-Bissau is particularly crucial, as victory would reduce the gap and revive their qualification hopes, while another slip could leave the three-time African champions facing the prospect of missing the 2027 AFCON finals. With two matchdays remaining, the Super Eagles have little margin for error as Guinea-Bissau move closer to securing the group's only automatic qualifying place. The next round of fixtures, scheduled for March 24, 2027, will see Guinea-Bissau host Tanzania, while Madagascar face Nigeria.

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Decisive Fixtures Ahead for Nigeria

Nigeria will then host Guinea-Bissau in the final round of matches on March 28, 2027, in what could prove decisive in the race for qualification. Guinea-Bissau made a bright start to their encounter against Madagascar, with Opa Sangante putting the hosts ahead in the 12th minute according to the current report. The Djurtus carried their advantage into the half-time break.

Madagascar could not find a way back into the match, and Rodrigues eventually sealed the victory in the 70th minute to make it 2-0. The win restores Guinea-Bissau's three-point lead over Nigeria in the race for the group's sole automatic ticket. Nigeria must now regroup for their remaining fixtures. The Super Eagles face Madagascar next before a decisive final-round clash against Guinea-Bissau, a match that could determine which team secures the group's only automatic qualifying place.