GTCO Rewards Shareholders with Record N12.76 Kobo Dividend

Guaranty Trust Holding Company Plc (GTCO) has announced a record dividend payout of N12.76 kobo per share for the 2025 financial year, marking a significant milestone for the Nigerian banking sector and delighting its shareholders. The company also successfully met the CBN’s new capital requirements and achieved a landmark listing on the London Stock Exchange.

Guaranty Trust Holding Company Plc ( GTCO ) has sparked significant excitement among its shareholders following the announcement of a record-breaking dividend payout of N12.76 kobo for the 2025 financial year.

This landmark achievement, celebrated at the company’s 5th Annual General Meeting (AGM) held on Tuesday, not only represents the highest dividend distributed by any Nigerian bank to date but also demonstrates GTCO’s successful navigation of the evolving financial landscape and its adherence to the Central Bank of Nigeria’s (CBN) stringent new minimum capital requirement of N500 billion. Shareholders expressed overwhelming approval of the Group’s robust 2025 performance, highlighting the board’s commitment to consistent shareholder value.

Chief Timothy Adesiyan, president of the Nigerian Shareholders’ Solidarity Association, commended the management for their disciplined approach to dividend distribution, while Mrs. Bisi Bakare, chairman of the Pragmatic Shareholders Association of Nigeria (PSAN), lauded GTCO for setting a new industry standard and urged the continuation of such rewarding practices. The substantial dividend payout comprises an interim dividend of N1.00 per share declared for the half-year ending June 2025, coupled with a final dividend of N11.76 kobo for the full 2025 financial year.

This strategic financial performance is underpinned by GTCO’s successful transformation from a traditional banking institution into a diversified financial services ecosystem. This ecosystem now encompasses banking, payments, funds management, and pension administration, allowing the Group to offer a more comprehensive suite of services to its clientele and fostering multiple avenues for sustainable growth.

According to Board Chairman Suleiman Barau, this diversification is not merely structural but a deliberate strategy to enhance customer service and build a resilient institution capable of weathering economic fluctuations. He emphasized the importance of maintaining a strong balance sheet and robust credit practices, particularly in the face of ongoing macroeconomic uncertainties, and reaffirmed the Board’s dedication to careful risk assessment and responsible lending. GTCO’s success extends beyond its financial performance and dividend distribution.

The Group Chief Executive Officer, Segun Agbaje, highlighted 2025 as a year of deepened integration across its various business lines, leveraging data analytics, digital tools, and operational insights to deliver seamless customer experiences throughout Africa and the United Kingdom. This integration allows GTCO to extend the reach of each business unit and amplify the value offered to customers.

A significant milestone in 2025 was the successful listing of GTCO’s shares on the London Stock Exchange (LSE), marking it as the first financial services institution in West Africa to achieve this feat on the LSE’s main market. This listing strengthens the company’s capital base and enhances liquidity for shareholders. Looking ahead to 2026, Agbaje expressed confidence in GTCO’s continued success, emphasizing the importance of execution discipline, customer engagement, and platform-driven solutions.

He underscored the role of technology in driving operational efficiency and informed decision-making, while a strong balance sheet and disciplined capital management will provide the flexibility to navigate future market challenges. GTCO remains committed to creating lasting value for its stakeholders and embarking on a new chapter of historic growth and expansion





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