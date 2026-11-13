GTCO Fashion Weekend Launches Year-Round Collective to Support African Designers

Guaranty Trust Holding Company unveils the GTCO Fashion Collective at its 2026 event in Lagos, creating a permanent platform for African designers, artisans, and entrepreneurs to access global markets.

The Guaranty Trust Holding Company (GTCO) concluded its ninth GTCO Fashion Weekend in Lagos on November 8, marking a significant milestone in the African fashion industry with the launch of the GTCO Fashion Collective. This new initiative aims to provide a continuous, year-round support system for the continent's creative professionals, moving beyond the constraints of a single annual event. The launch took place at the GTCentre in Victoria Island, bringing together a diverse array of stakeholders from the global and local fashion ecosystems.

Event Highlights and Runway Presentations

The two-day exhibition, held on November 7 and 8, served as a major showcase for African creativity, featuring runway presentations by twelve prominent designers. The event drew approximately 140 fashion businesses to its retail village, offering a wide spectrum of indigenous craftsmanship and contemporary style. These outlets were carefully selected from over 5,000 applications, ensuring that only high-quality emerging and established entrepreneurs gained access to display their products to a broad consumer base.

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Day one of the runway presentations on November 7 opened with Tongoro, who set a striking tone with a collection centered on a black-and-white aesthetic. They were followed by presentations from FIA Factory, Ibrahim Fernandez, Washington Roberts, Maison Sara Chraibi, and Imane Ayissi. These designers explored various approaches to contemporary African fashion, blending modern silhouettes with cultural influences to create unique visual narratives.

The second day featured a diverse lineup including Sukeina, House of Marvee, Selam Fessahaye, Kim Shui, and Ohlanna Bu Zikora. The American designer LaQuan Smith closed the main runway programme, adding an international dimension to the showcase. Beyond the primary stage, emerging labels such as Spectrum by Aisha, MSO Lagos, Cisca Cecil, Sheye Oladejo, Meme Rocha, and Mide World utilized the presentation stage to introduce their collections to industry insiders and the public.

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Launch of the GTCO Fashion Collective

The most significant development of the weekend was the unveiling of the GTCO Fashion Collective by GTCO Group Chief Executive Officer Segun Agbaje and Head of Corporate Communications Oyinade Adegite. This initiative is designed as a permanent platform that connects professionals across the entire fashion value chain, including designers, models, stylists, photographers, editors, buyers, and content creators. The goal is to foster collaboration and drive commercial growth for African fashion enterprises.

A key component of this new collective is a Manufacturer and Textile Directory that will document local producers. This directory aims to formalize the supply chain by connecting designers with indigenous textile artisans, such as Aso-oke weavers and Adire dyers. By creating a structured database of local production capabilities, the collective seeks to enhance transparency and efficiency within the industry, allowing for better collaboration between creative talent and manufacturing sources.

Support for Artisans and Entrepreneurial Growth

The event also introduced the Craft and Fabric Market, a dedicated platform for indigenous artisans to showcase their work and connect directly with potential customers. This market complemented the main retail village, which housed clothing, accessories, and lifestyle products. The inclusion of Aso-oke weavers and Adire makers highlights GTCO's commitment to preserving traditional craftsmanship while integrating it into the modern fashion economy.

Entrepreneurial education remained a core pillar of the weekend, with masterclasses focusing on brand development, photography, and business sustainability. Speakers included fashion entrepreneur Sherlina Nym, photographer Rachel Ojuromi, Renee Morris of Uncle Funky's Daughter, and Olamide Olowe of Topicals and Bread Beauty Supply. These sessions provided practical advice on building sustainable businesses, maintaining creative authenticity, and navigating digital platforms.

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Strategic Impact on the Fashion Industry

Themed Fashion Is Timeless, the 2026 edition continues GTCO's efforts to promote African fashion through its Promoting Enterprise initiative, which was launched in 2016. By combining the visibility of a major fashion weekend with the operational support of a year-round collective, GTCO is addressing the structural challenges that often limit the scalability of African fashion brands. This strategic move aligns with broader efforts to position Africa as a central hub for global fashion production and design.

The Streetwear Hub at the event further emphasized the influence of youth-driven styles, music, and social media on contemporary fashion. By highlighting these trends alongside traditional craftsmanship, the event showcased the dynamic nature of the African fashion landscape. The combination of established international labels and rising local talent underscores the growing global relevance of African design and the increasing sophistication of its creative ecosystem.