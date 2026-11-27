Guaranty Trust Bank advises customers to adopt safer digital banking habits, warning against suspicious links and urging vigilance to protect accounts from online fraud.

Guaranty Trust Bank has issued a critical advisory to its customer base, urging the adoption of safer digital banking habits to protect accounts from increasing fraud risks as financial transactions move increasingly online. The financial institution stressed the importance of individual vigilance in conjunction with its enhanced security systems, warning that suspicious links and fraudulent requests could lead to significant financial losses.

Core Security Protocols and Mechanisms

The core mechanism of this security advisory centers on preventing unauthorized access through deceptive digital tactics. GTBank emphasized that while it continues to strengthen its internal security frameworks, individual customer awareness remains a vital component in the prevention of fraud. The bank highlighted that suspicious links, fraudulent payment requests, and attempts to obtain confidential banking information are primary vectors for financial loss in the current digital landscape.

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Vigilance Against Urgency and Phishing

GTBank specifically advised customers to avoid clicking on suspicious links from unknown senders, particularly messages that create a sense of urgency or pressure recipients into taking immediate action. The bank instructed that before making payments on any site or transferring funds to an account, customers must confirm the authenticity of the site or account. If there is any uncertainty regarding the legitimacy of a transaction, the bank recommends holding off on any payment until verification is complete.

Protecting Confidential Banking Information

In a strict directive regarding data privacy, GTBank warned customers against disclosing their Personal Identification Numbers, One-Time Passwords, and passwords to anyone under any circumstances. The bank explicitly stated that it will never ask for this sensitive information, even from individuals who claim to be representatives calling from the bank. This clear boundary is designed to prevent social engineering attacks where scammers impersonate bank officials to extract credentials.

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Monitoring Tools and Real-Time Alerts

The financial institution encouraged all customers to activate transaction alerts to enable them to monitor account activities and quickly identify suspicious transactions. According to GTBank, timely notifications serve as an early warning system that helps customers detect fraudulent activities before significant financial losses occur. This proactive monitoring allows for immediate intervention, such as freezing accounts or disputing charges, thereby minimizing potential damage to the customer's finances.

Reporting Procedures and Next Steps

GTBank assured customers of its ongoing commitment to strengthening account security while encouraging them to remain alert and proactive in protecting their digital identities. The bank advised customers to report any suspicious or fraudulent activities immediately through GTConnect on +234 201 448 0000 or +234 80 2900 2900. Additionally, customers seeking to block compromised ATM cards can use the GTWorld mobile application, Internet Banking, any GTBank ATM, or dial 737***51**10# to hotlist their cards, ensuring that compromised devices cannot be used for unauthorized withdrawals or transfers.