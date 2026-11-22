The GSMA Digital Africa Index 2026 reports a 64 percent mobile internet usage gap across Africa, driven by high device costs and limited digital literacy. Key stakeholders discuss policy reforms needed to close this divide.

The GSMA Digital Africa Index 2026 reveals that Africa's mobile internet usage gap has reached 64 percent, despite broadband networks covering 92 percent of the continent's population. This significant disconnect highlights a critical challenge in digital inclusion, where infrastructure expansion has not matched actual user adoption rates. The report, launched at the GSMA Digital Africa Summit in Cape Town, South Africa, on November 18, identifies high smartphone costs, limited digital skills, and inadequate local content as primary barriers to internet adoption.

The Core Mechanism of the Digital Divide

According to the index, only 28 percent of Africa's population uses mobile internet on their own devices. This statistic leaves millions of people unable to benefit from essential digital services despite living within the reach of mobile broadband networks. The association notes that while considerable progress has been made in expanding connectivity, the primary challenge has shifted toward ensuring that people can afford and effectively use internet services. Angela Wamola, Head of Africa at GSMA, emphasized that closing this usage gap requires coordinated efforts by governments, telecommunications operators, and other stakeholders to address the barriers preventing people from accessing digital services.

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Stakeholder Positions on Affordability and Taxes

The GSMA identified the cost of internet-enabled devices, limited digital literacy, and the absence of relevant local content and services as factors discouraging adoption, particularly among low-income populations. Similarly, the report noted that only nine of the 54 African countries assessed imposed neither sector-specific taxes nor import duties on mobile handsets. This figure represents a decline from the 10 countries that achieved the same status in 2024, raising concerns about the affordability of smartphones across the continent. Angela Wamola stated that with 64 percent of the population living within coverage but not using mobile internet, closing the usage gap requires tackling the barriers that continue to keep people offline.

Real-World Impact of Policy Reforms

The GSMA cited South Africa as a prime example of how tax reforms could improve access to internet-enabled devices. The country removed a nine percent excise duty on smartphones priced below R2,500 in April 2025. Following this policy change, monthly sales of entry-level smartphones reportedly increased by 80 percent, rising from approximately 250,000 units in March 2025 to 460,000 units in February 2026. This concrete data point demonstrates the direct correlation between tax relief and device accessibility for low-income users.

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Nigeria and the Broader African Landscape

Nigeria was among seven countries that joined the leading group of African nations with stronger digital development and more enabling policy and regulatory environments in the 2026 index. These countries include Egypt, Ghana, Rwanda, Senegal, Seychelles, and Tunisia, joining Kenya, Mauritius, and South Africa to bring the total number of leading countries to 10, up from just three in 2024. Despite this progress, Nigeria continues to face a significant internet adoption challenge, with an estimated 140 million people living within mobile broadband coverage but not using mobile internet services in 2025.

Future Steps for Digital Inclusion

The figure of 140 million underserved Nigerians underscores the gap between telecommunications infrastructure availability and meaningful digital inclusion in the country. Factors such as affordability, digital literacy, electricity access, and the availability of relevant online services remain important considerations for internet adoption. The GSMA urged African governments to consider reducing or eliminating import duties and sales taxes on entry-level smartphones, while also encouraging sustainable device financing schemes to lower the cost of acquiring internet-enabled phones. Furthermore, the association called on regulators to make spectrum available at prices that support continued investment in network coverage and quality.