Gruesome Killing of Female Student in Imo State Sparks Panic

A female student of the College of Nursing, Umulogho, has been found beheaded in her room, sparking panic in the community. The incident has thrown the community into fear, while students of the College of Nursing, Umulogho, are in a state of panic over the development.

Panic has gripped the Umulogho community in the Obowo Local Government Area of Imo State following the gruesome killing of a female student of the College of Nursing, Umuadara Umulogho, identified as Wendy Achumba.

The student was reportedly found beheaded in her room on Thursday evening after neighbours became worried when she neither came out nor responded to repeated calls. Sources in the community said the victim, who hailed from Ngwa in Abia State, had completed her midwifery programme and was undergoing post-basic training at the institution.

A resident, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said neighbours forced their way into her room after several unsuccessful attempts to reach her, only to discover her lifeless body with her head severed. The source added that the door was still firmly locked with the key, while the victim’s mobile phone could not be found. Another resident, identified simply as Ike, said the incident was shocking as the deceased was seen alive a day earlier.

The incident has thrown the community into fear, while students of the College of Nursing, Umulogho, were said to be in panic over the development. It was further gathered that tension heightened in the area as angry youths confronted policemen who arrived at the scene, while the corpse had yet to be evacuated to the morgue as of the time of filing this report.

Confirming the incident, the spokesperson for the Imo State Police Command, DSP Henry Okoye, said investigations had commenced into the killing. The Command is aware of the tragic incident involving the death of a female student of the College of Nursing, Umulogho, whose body was discovered in her private off-campus apartment.

Following the report, the DPO and operatives promptly visited the scene for an on-the-spot assessment, after which the body was recovered and deposited in the morgue, while investigations have commenced to unravel the circumstances surrounding the incident and arrest those responsible. Consequently, the Command appeals to students and members of the public to remain calm, assuring them that the situation is under control and that every effort is being made to ensure those behind the act are brought to justice





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Umulogho Community Imo State College Of Nursing Female Student Beheaded Panicked Students

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