Growing Political Interest in ADC in Rivers State: at least 8 aspirants show interest in the gubernatorial primary

This news highlights the political interest in the governorship primary of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) in Rivers State. The state chapter of the party confirmed the development, emphasizing the boldness of a former Governor, Rotimi Amaechi, in picking the ADC presidential form. They also celebrated the growing momentum around the ADC in Rivers State.

At least eight aspirants have expressed interest in contesting the governorship primary of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) in Rivers State. The state chapter confirmed this development and celebrated the boldness of a former Governor, Rotimi Amaechi, who picked the ADC presidential form.

According to Dr. Chukwudi Dimkpa, the Chairman-elect of the ADC in Rivers, the party has been witnessing political interest and participation from various stakeholders ahead of the 2027 general elections. He further noted that the interest from prominent individuals in Rivers State for the office of Governor under the ADC platform is extraordinary.

The party chair emphasized that beyond the governorship race, many highly qualified individuals have also expressed interest to contest Senate, House of Representatives, and State Assembly positions across the state. Speaking about the growing influx of respected leaders and professionals into the party, he said that ADC in Rivers remained committed to transparent processes, internal democracy, peaceful engagement, and issue-based politics ahead of preparations for 2027





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African Democratic Congress (ADC) Political Interest Contesting The Governorship Primary Growing Momentum Contest Senate House Of Representatives And State Assembly Positions Parties Committed To Transparent Processes Internal Democracy And Peaceful Engagement Diversity Of Aspirants With Experience Inherited From Years Of Not Enteri The Political Climate An Opportunity For Credi

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