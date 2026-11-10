HURIWA demands release of Emenike Okorie, seeks N100m compensation from Nigerian state

HURIWA calls for the unconditional release of Emenike Okorie, a constituent of Deputy Speaker Benjamin Kalu, and demands N100 million compensation over alleged unlawful detention.

The Human Rights Writers Association of Nigeria ( HURIWA) has demanded the immediate and unconditional release of Emenike Okorie, a constituent of the Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Benjamin Kalu.

HURIWA also demanded N100 million compensation over what it describes as his alleged arbitrary arrest and unlawful detention. The association insists that the Nigerian state must take responsibility for any abuse of citizens fundamental rights. The association says it is particularly disturbed that a Nigerian citizen who reportedly questioned his elected representative over the management of public funds should allegedly end up behind bars.

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Okorie Questioned Funds Received by Kalu

HURIWA alleged that Okorie s ordeal followed questions he raised about billions of naira reportedly received by Benjamin Kalu from the Bola Ahmed Tinubu administration. HURIWA said: When did demanding accountability from an elected representative become a criminal offence in Nigeria? Why should a constituent who seeks explanations about public resources allegedly find himself languishing in prison? The group questioned why those who seek answers about public resources are allegedly punished.

A statement by its National Coordinator, Emmanuel Onwubiko, emphasised that democracy cannot survive where elected officials allegedly deploy their influence to silence critics, intimidate constituents and punish citizens for asking legitimate questions about public funds. Onwubiko warned that public office is not a licence for intimidation or political persecution. The association specifically appealed to Benjamin Kalu, as Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, to intervene immediately and ensure Okorie s unconditional release.

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It stressed that Nigerians elect representatives to serve them, not to turn public institutions into instruments of personal retaliation against those who demand accountability. HURIWA expressed additional concern over Okorie s physical condition, particularly as the young man uses a walking stick. The association said his reported incarceration raises troubling questions about the treatment of vulnerable citizens within the criminal justice system.

Call to Protect Fundamental Rights

The group warned that elected officials who fail to distinguish between public office and personal authority risk deepening public distrust in democratic institutions. It called on the authorities to uphold the rule of law and protect the rights of all citizens. HURIWA also urged the Department of State Services (DSS) to probe alleged Southern Kaduna attacks in a separate statement. The association continues to advocate for accountability and the protection of fundamental rights across Nigeria.