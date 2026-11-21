Great Nigeria Insurance PLC announces strategic restructuring with N15.6 billion capital injection and 48-hour claims promise to boost broker confidence and industry trust.

Great Nigeria Insurance Plc (GNI) has officially announced a comprehensive business repositioning strategy designed to enhance service delivery, strengthen claim payment capacities, and rebuild trust with industry stakeholders. The insurance firm disclosed these changes during a professional brokers' evening event held in Abuja on Thursday, signaling a significant shift in operational priorities aimed at improving customer satisfaction and financial stability within the Nigerian insurance sector.

New Management And Capital Injection Details

Tajudeen Idowu, the Chairman of the Board at Great Nigeria Insurance Plc, revealed that the company has secured new investors and implemented fresh management structures to drive growth. He stated that the organization has achieved steady financial growth between 2023 and 2025, supported by a substantial capital injection of N15.6 billion through private placements. This financial bolstering is intended to accommodate larger insurance risks and ensure the company remains robust in a competitive market environment.

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The leadership team emphasized that the influx of new capital allows the firm to prioritize the rapid settlement of insurance claims. Tajudeen Idowu noted that since the new investors took over, the company has already paid out N4 billion in claims. This immediate action underscores the board's commitment to providing peace of mind and confidence to customers, ensuring that financial support is available when policyholders need it most.

48-Hour Claims Settlement Promise

Shola Osho, the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Great Nigeria Insurance Plc, outlined specific operational changes designed to accelerate the claims process. She disclosed that the company will now pay claims within 48 hours after a discharge voucher has been issued. This accelerated timeline is supported by new technology initiatives aimed at streamlining administrative processes and reducing the delays that have historically frustrated policyholders and brokers alike.

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The executive management team confirmed that future operations will place a heavy emphasis on customer service excellence. By leveraging technology to speed up claim approvals, GNI aims to set a new standard for efficiency in the industry. Shola Osho highlighted that this focus on swift settlements is central to the company's repositioning strategy, ensuring that clients receive their due benefits without unnecessary bureaucratic hurdles.

Stakeholder Reactions And Industry Impact

Ojo Richards, the Chairman of the Abuja Area Committee, welcomed the announcement as a critical step toward elevating the Nigerian insurance industry. He stated that claims settlement is the most important promise an insurance company can make to consumers and brokers. Richards expressed that if GNI maintains its promise of 48-hour payments, the entire sector is likely to improve and reach a higher pedestal of reliability and trust.

Ekeoma Esther Ezeibe, the President of the Nigerian Council of Registered Insurance Brokers (NCRIB), used the platform to urge brokers to share industry challenges with the council for timely intervention. Represented by Secretary Tope Aderemola, the council highlighted ongoing initiatives such as the insurance mediation project and various training programs. These efforts are designed to help members improve their professional practice and better serve their clients amidst the evolving landscape of insurance services.

Call For Increased Insurance Patronage

Amedu Emmanuel, a Broker and Vice Chairman of the Abuja Area Committee, described GNI as a repositioned entity ready to serve the market effectively. He called on citizens to take insurance seriously, noting that patronage at both micro and macro levels adds significant value to the economy. Emmanuel argued that increased engagement with insurance companies will directly contribute to boosting economic activities and financial security across the nation.

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Benjamin Enem, the Manager of Corporate Communications and Brand Management at GNI, explained that the primary target of the Abuja event was to win back the confidence of brokers. The evening served as a crucial dialogue between stakeholders to move the sector forward. GNI aims to leverage its new edge and restructured operations to deliver real-time reliability and exclusive value to its growing network of partners and policyholders.