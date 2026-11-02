Tinubu, Governors Uba Sani and Buni Pray Inside Kaaba for Nigeria

President Bola Tinubu, Kaduna Governor Uba Sani and Yobe Governor Mai Mala Buni entered the Holy Kaaba in Makkah, Saudi Arabia, where they prayed for Nigeria's peace, unity, stability and prosperity.

President Bola Tinubu, alongside Kaduna State Governor Uba Sani and his Yobe State counterpart Mai Mala Buni, has sought divine intervention for Nigeria's peace, unity, stability and prosperity during prayers inside the Holy Kaaba in Makkah, Saudi Arabia.

The governors said they used the rare spiritual opportunity to intercede for the country, expressing hope that their prayers would attract Allah's blessings at a critical period in Nigeria's history. They spoke in separate interviews after entering the Kaaba alongside the President, an experience they described as a lifetime achievement and extraordinary privilege for Muslims. Governor Sani said the opportunity was particularly significant given the country's need for enduring peace, national cohesion and stability, describing the moment as especially meaningful.

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Governor Sani Prays For Nigeria Unity And Peace

According to him, their prayers focused primarily on Nigeria's unity, peace and harmony, expressing confidence that their supplications would be answered. He said the opportunity came at a time when Nigeria needed prayers for enduring peace, national cohesion and stability. Sani said, Actually, this is a lifetime wish for every Muslim because it is a rare privilege.

What is more important is getting this very rare opportunity to enter the Kaaba and pray at this critical moment in the history of our country. We seized this opportunity, most importantly, to pray for our country, to pray for the unity of our country and to pray for the peace of our country. I believe this is the right time for that, he said.

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The Kaduna governor expressed appreciation to President Tinubu for extending the rare privilege to members of his delegation, describing the gesture as an indication of the President's leadership and consideration for others. When he had the opportunity, he called some of us to join him to enter the Kaaba alongside him. I want to thank President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for giving me this opportunity to join him because, like I said, he is a very great leader.

Tinubu Thanks By Kaduna Governor For Kaaba Privilege

I have noted in my mind a lot of things we asked from Almighty Allah. Certainly, they will be granted by the grace of God because when we went in there, we prayed for the unity, peace and harmony of our country, Sani added. Similarly, Governor Buni described entering the Kaaba as a remarkable spiritual milestone, noting that the privilege was a rare honour that could only come through divine providence.

He said the opportunity also enabled them to seek Allah's blessings for Nigeria, their respective states and the wellbeing of their people. Buni said, It is very significant in the life of every Muslim to have this rare privilege to enter the Kaaba. It is very, very significant. It is a lifetime achievement, and it is only when it is destined by Allah, Subhanahu wa Ta'ala, that it will be.

As we were privileged to enter the Kaaba today, we were also privileged to pray for the country, our states, for peace, prosperity and stability, Buni said. Also speaking, the Group Chief Executive Officer of Matrix Group, Abdulkabir Adisa Aliu, described his entry into the sacred sanctuary as the fulfilment of a lifelong spiritual aspiration. Aliu thanked Tinubu for making the experience possible, saying he had long prayed for the opportunity to enter the Kaaba.

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Yobe Governor Buni Seeks Divine Blessings For States

He also offered prayers for the President's continued good health, divine guidance and success in delivering prosperity to Nigerians. Aliu said, Alhamdulillah, this is a lifetime ambition. I have always prayed that I want to enter the Kaaba, and Alhamdulillah, under the leadership of our President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, it happened.

I pray Allah, Subhanahu wa Ta'ala, to continue to guide him, to bless him, to grant him good health and to make Nigeria a prosperous country under his regime, Aliu said. President Tinubu and members of his delegation were granted the rare privilege of entering the Holy Kaaba by the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, during the President's pilgrimage to Saudi Arabia.

Tinubu Expresses Gratitude To Saudi King Salman

The President expressed gratitude to the Saudi monarch for the honour, saying he also used the spiritual exercise to pray for Nigeria's peace, unity, development and prosperity. He reaffirmed his commitment to building a stronger nation and securing a better future for Nigerians.