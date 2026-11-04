Nigeria Governors Forum and Stakeholders Call for Unified Agricultural Data to Boost Rice Production

The Nigeria Governors Forum, Bank of Agriculture and stakeholders met in Abuja to launch the North-West Rice Diagnostic Report, calling for a unified agricultural data system to address a supply gap where Nigeria produces 3.3 million tonnes against 8.6 million tonnes consumed.

The Nigeria Governors Forum, the Bank of Agriculture and other stakeholders in the rice value chain have called for a unified agricultural data system to address inconsistencies in production figures and boost rice production in the country.

They made the call during a stakeholders meeting in Abuja on Wednesday at the launch of the North-West Rice Diagnostic Report. Participants identified unreliable data, insecurity, inadequate financing and poor coordination among government institutions as key challenges affecting the rice sector. The NGF Director-General, Abdulateef Shittu, said Nigeria produces about 3.3 million metric tonnes of rice annually against an estimated consumption of 8.6 million tonnes, leaving a significant supply gap that requires urgent intervention.

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Nigeria Rice Production Gap

He noted that consumption is projected to rise to 9.1 million metric tonnes next year. Shittu said Nigeria had the land, human and material resources required to become a major rice producer and net exporter but needed to address the challenges affecting the agricultural value chain. Shittu said, There are a lot of policy flip-flops, policy mismatch, and quite a number of other challenges that we will all have to address.

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My motto is simply that there is no challenge without a solution and no problem without a solution. All we need to do is address our minds to these problems, and we will solve them. He stressed that the challenges were surmountable if governments and stakeholders committed themselves to finding practical solutions. Shittu identified data as particularly critical to agricultural planning and development, noting that the absence of reliable information could undermine efforts to address challenges in the sector.

He said, Data, of course, is central to everything. Data is the next oil; it is the oxygen that drives and propels development. We all have to take this seriously, and that is why the NGF has set up a dedicated department for data to mine and harvest data across all sectors. He also said the forum had encouraged every state in the country to establish its own State Bureau of Statistics to generate reliable data at the grassroots level.

He added that the aggregate of all data at the state level would constitute the national data and help address discrepancies in figures being circulated by development partners. The NGF said it was working to improve the reliability of agricultural data through quarterly engagements among heads of state bureaux of statistics.

Bank of Agriculture Support

The Managing Director of the Bank of Agriculture, Ayodeji Oludare Sotinrin, said the bank financed 25 aggregators who supported over 500,000 farmers during the 2025 wet season, adding that it was targeting 700,000 farmers in the current season. He said the bank was expanding its mechanisation programme with 4,000 tractors and 24,000 implements to cover at least 2.4 million hectares annually through mechanisation service providers.

Sotinrin stated, We are looking at about 15 dams to see how we can finance farmers around the multipurpose dams, working not only with aggregators but also cooperatives and water users associations because those are the real people on the field. He explained that the bank had moved away from direct cash disbursements to farmers, opting for input financing to improve accountability and address the problem of loan defaults.

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He also disclosed that the bank was developing a guaranteed minimum price arrangement for rice and other commodities to protect farmers against market uncertainties. The Director-General of the Rice Processors Association of Nigeria, Dr Andy Ekwelem, identified poor farmer identification, unreliable data, adulterated inputs, weak extension services and insecurity as challenges affecting rice production. He said the country needed to identify genuine farmers, ensure the distribution of certified seeds and agricultural inputs, and strengthen extension services to improve productivity.

Data Collection Challenges

He called for a security framework to protect farmers in major rice-producing communities, particularly in the Northwest. Ekwelem said insecurity was affecting access to paddy by rice processors, while high energy costs were making it difficult for local mills to compete with imported rice. The Alliance for a Green Revolution in Africa representative, Phillip Obosi, stressed the need for a stable policy environment to attract private investment and strengthen Nigeria's rice sector. He warned that inconsistent regulations could discourage investors.

Citing USDA projections, he said Nigeria's expected importation of 2.9 million metric tonnes of rice in 2026, valued at $1.4bn, would put pressure on foreign reserves. Obosi urged governments to implement the report's recommendations through adequate budgetary provisions and practical programmes. The Kebbi State Commissioner for Agriculture, Hon. Shehu Muazu, called for the harmonisation of agricultural data collection methods to address discrepancies in production figures.

He argued that some existing methods failed to capture commercial farmers and farmers in remote communities, resulting in figures that did not accurately reflect agricultural activities. Muazu urged stakeholders to adopt common data collection standards and announced plans to establish a dedicated rice desk, provide adequate staffing and budgetary support, and convene a state rice stakeholders summit to develop a four-year development plan for the sector.