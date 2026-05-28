Governors Defect to APC Over Visible Gains of Economic Reforms

The article discusses the reasons why several governors from opposition political parties joined the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and defends the administration's economic reforms.

The Presidency on Thursday said several governors from opposition political parties defected to the ruling All Progressives Congress ( APC ) because of the visible developmental gains and increased financial capacity recorded under President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration, dismissing claims that they were induced to switch allegiance.

Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, stated this in an opinion article titled, ‘Bola Tinubu: The Man Who Took the Bullet for Nigeria to Survive,’ in which he defended the administration’s economic reforms and catalogued achievements recorded in the last three years





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Governors APC Economic Reforms President Tinubu Bayo Onanuga Achievements Financial Capacity States' Revenues Petrol Subsidy Exchange Rates Fiscal Restructuring States' Financial Fortunes Infrastructure Projects Social Projects Allocations From The Federation Account Kwara State Governor Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq Ebonyi State Governor Francis Nwifuru Enugu State Governor Peter Mbah Nasarawa State Governor Abdullahi Sule President Tinubu Security Efforts Kidnap Killing Lagos CAN NCPC Boss Nigeria's Stock Market Foreign Portfolio Investors Record Profits Dividends Transportation Projects Oil And Gas Sector Reforms Power Sector Reforms

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