Governor Umo Eno's Media Aide Defends Financial Transparency Amid Criticism

Reverend Richard Peters, Special Assistant to Governor Umo Eno on Media, has rejected allegations of financial opacity in the state government, stating that all financial documents are publicly accessible and that spending strictly follows the approved budget and legislative processes. He highlighted a fiscal performance index above 80 percent in 2025 and regular sectoral briefings as evidence of accountability.

Reverend Richard Peters , Special Assistant to Governor Umo Eno on Media, has stated that allegations of opacity in the governor's financial dealings are misleading and indicate that those spreading the false information have failed to access publicly available financial documents.

Speaking in an interview in Uyo on Monday, Peters emphasized that the state's budget performance documents, expenditure breakdowns, and allocation details are not hidden but are accessible to journalists, analysts, and any citizen through verified government sources. He explained that in any constitutional democracy, government spending is strictly guided by an approved budget passed through a due legislative process and is not conducted at the whim of any individual.

Peters stressed that every kobo spent by Governor Eno's administration is tied to clearly defined budgetary provisions and urged critics to consult these available documents. He said, "It is misleading to suggest that funds are being spent outside structured approval channels. No state government has the legal or institutional authority to spend beyond its appropriation without recourse to supplementary processes duly approved by the legislature.

Governor Umo Eno operates within this framework, fully aware that accountability is not optional but mandatory, and that every expenditure must be justified within the limits of the approved fiscal plan.

" Beyond the budget, Peters highlighted established fiscal responsibility frameworks and performance monitoring mechanisms that evaluate government budget implementation. These assessments are carried out by regulatory and oversight bodies that track revenue inflows, expenditure patterns, and development outcomes. He noted that in 2025, the fiscal performance index reportedly stood above 80 percent, indicating that implementation is largely on track and within expected benchmarks. He asked, "This raises a fundamental question: what exactly are critics demanding that is not already available?

The accounts of state revenue, federal allocations, derivation funds, and expenditure profiles are all documented and published. Calls for accountability are valid in any democracy, but they must be rooted in facts and not in selective reading or deliberate disregard for publicly available information.

" Peters also mentioned that regular sectoral briefings across ministries, departments, and agencies provide updates on projects, policy implementation, and sectoral progress. The statement comes amid occasional criticism of Governor Umo Eno's financial management. Peters' rebuttal asserts transparency and adherence to constitutional and legislative processes. He frames the criticism as uninformed or willfully ignoring accessible data.

The mention of a fiscal performance index above 80 percent for 2025 is presented as evidence of effective budget execution. The note about sectoral briefings suggests an effort to keep the public informed. Overall, the communication aims to reassure citizens and critics alike that the state government operates within legal financial frameworks and that relevant documents are publicly available for scrutiny.

The reference to "Akwa Ibom: CSOs task NUPRC on gas flare accountability, reversal of executive order 9" and "Akwa Ibom: Gov Eno must complete eight years - Sen Bob warns opposition" appears to be separate headlines that may have been attached in the source but are not part of the main news content. Peters' interview is the substantive news, focusing on financial transparency and accountability mechanisms in Akwa Ibom State under Governor Umo Eno





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