Governor Umo Eno Predicts Tinubu's 2027 Re-Election, Citing State Funding and Economic Gains

Akwa Ibom State Governor Umo Eno has declared his support for President Bola Tinubu's re-election in 2027, pointing to increased federal funding, tax reforms, and macroeconomic stability as key achievements. He detailed extensive state projects made possible by these resources and highlighted the APC's strong organizational presence in his state.

Governor Umo Eno of Akwa Ibom State has publicly expressed his confidence that President Bola Tinubu will be re-elected in the 2027 general election. In an interview conducted on Tuesday, Eno attributed this anticipated success to the economic policies initiated by Tinubu's administration, particularly the increased allocation of financial resources to state governments.

He underscored that this enhanced funding has enabled his own administration in Akwa Ibom to launch and complete significant developmental projects. These initiatives include the construction of over 1,300 kilometres of roads, the establishment of 458 compassionate homes, support programs for 12,000 elderly citizens, the development of hospitals across all 31 local government areas, and the installation of solar-powered schools.

Eno directly linked these achievements to the federal government's provision, stating, "President Tinubu has made funding available for us to execute all these projects. We have built roads, compassionate homes, hospitals, and modern schools because the resources are there.

" The governor further cited the administration's tax reforms, a relatively stable naira exchange rate against the dollar, and improvements in Nigeria's foreign reserves as tangible economic indicators that should endear Tinubu to the electorate. He argued that these factors provide compelling reasons for both Akwa Ibom residents and Nigerians at large to support the president's re-election to "complete the work he has started.

" When questioned about his active role in the 2027 campaign, Eno affirmed that Akwa Ibom State stands firmly behind President Tinubu and the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC). He highlighted the APC's dominant political position in the state, noting that the party currently holds the governorship, majority seats in the Senate and House of Assembly, numerous local government chairmanships, and councillorship positions.

According to Eno, this widespread control equips the party with a robust grassroots structure, which he believes is crucial for mobilizing support in future elections. He conveyed a sense of assurance, stating, "We are on the ground and working. These are the people in the field mobilising support. I respect every political party, and the more options voters have, the better, but I have no fears because we are firmly on the ground.

" Through his statements, Governor Eno has positioned himself as a key ally of the presidency, signaling early political alignments and leveraging state-level accomplishments to bolster the federal administration's record ahead of the next electoral cycle





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