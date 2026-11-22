Akwa Ibom Governor Umo Eno urges grassroots mobilization for APC candidates in 2027 elections, citing debt clearance and education reforms.

Umo Eno, the Governor of Akwa Ibom State, has publicly pledged his full support for any political coalition designed to secure two million votes for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and ensure the victory of All Progressives Congress ( APC) candidates in the upcoming 2027 general elections. This strategic declaration was made to galvanize support for the ruling party's agenda at the state level as the electoral cycle approaches.

Eno delivered this statement on Saturday, November 21, during the monthly Government House prayer service held at the Latter House Chapel within the Government House complex in Uyo. The Governor used this platform to address both religious congregants and political stakeholders, framing the upcoming electoral task as a moral and civic duty for all supporters of his administration.

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Strategy for Grassroots Voter Mobilization

The Governor explicitly urged believers and political supporters to intensify their efforts in grassroots mobilization through direct door-to-door campaigns. He emphasized that the immediate priority for his team and their allies is to encourage every eligible voter to obtain their Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs), a critical step required for participation in the 2027 polls.

Eno noted that his administration has provided sufficient tangible reasons for the public to canvass for his re-election. He directed supporters to take the campaign message directly to their respective wards and polling units, ensuring that the narrative of continuity in governance reaches the furthest corners of the state.

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Financial Record and Economic Achievements

Highlighting specific achievements to justify his re-election bid, Governor Umo Eno disclosed that he inherited N111 billion in outstanding gratuity liabilities upon assuming office. He reported that N102 billion of this debt has already been paid off, with the remaining balance expected to be cleared before the end of his first term.

Furthermore, Eno cited significant improvements in educational support, noting that bursary payments to students have increased from N10,000 to N20,000 and N50,000. He outlined future plans to raise these bursaries to N200,000 and N50,000 in 2027, signaling a commitment to expanding access to education for the state's youth.

Stakeholder Perspectives and Political Alignment

While acknowledging that his administration might not have directly impacted every individual citizen, Eno stressed that the peace maintained across Akwa Ibom State remains a benefit shared by all residents. He argued that this stability is a foundational element necessary for economic growth and social cohesion, urging voters to prioritize leaders committed to sustaining this development for present and future generations.

The Governor's alignment with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and the APC demonstrates a unified front for the national and state elections. By calling for a coalition aimed at securing two million votes, Eno is positioning Akwa Ibom as a pivotal state in the broader political strategy of the ruling party for the next electoral cycle.

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Administrative Appointments and Next Steps

During the same service at the Latter House Chapel, Governor Eno announced the appointment of Mr Edwin James, who had voluntarily served as a cleaner at the chapel for several years, as his Personal Assistant. In a gesture that drew attention to internal loyalty and humility within the administration, Eno directed that the appointment be backdated to June 2023.

As the state moves forward, the focus remains on executing the grassroots mobilization strategies outlined by the Governor. The next critical steps involve the systematic distribution of PVCs to eligible voters and the continued dissemination of the administration's record on debt repayment and educational reforms to the electorate in the lead-up to 2027.