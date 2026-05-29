Governor Umo Eno Announces Upgrade of University of Education, Afaha Nsit, and Establishes Model Secondary Schools

Akwa Ibom State Governor Umo Eno has announced the upgrade of the University of Education, Afaha Nsit, and the establishment of 3 Model Secondary Schools with State-of-the-art facilities in each of the three senatorial districts. The governor also emphasized the importance of genuine sportsmanship in the game of politics, urging the people to remain united and secure in their belief that an injury to one is an injury to all.

Governor Umo Eno of Akwa Ibom State has announced that the governing board for the newly upgraded University of Education, Afaha Nsit , would be constituted in no distant time.

The state House of Assembly had recently passed the bill for the upgrade of the College of Education, Afaha Nsit, to a full-fledged Akwa Ibom State University of Education. Gov Eno, who disclosed this on Friday in his speech, said his government will be establishing 3 Model Secondary Schools with State-of-the-art facilities in each of the three senatorial districts.

The governor, while noting that his administration has been able to touch the planks of his ARISE agenda, especially the human capital development, urged Akwa Ibom people to continue showing him support as he is willing to deliver on his mandate. Speaking on the 2027 elections, Gov Eno appealed to the people to play politics of human face, devoid of name-calling and violence, noting that no single life is worth shedding for anyone's political ambition.

The governor also emphasized the importance of genuine sportsmanship in the game of politics, urging the people to remain united and secure in their belief that an injury to one is an injury to all. In a separate development, the APC presidential primary in Akwa Ibom State saw Tinubu win with 389,197 votes. The governor, who is expected to leave office in 2031, came into office as a peacemaker and has maintained this spirit throughout his tenure.

The people of Akwa Ibom are expected to go to the polls next year, and the governor is urging them to remain united and secure in their belief that an injury to one is an injury to all. The state House of Assembly had recently passed a bill to upgrade the College of Education, Afaha Nsit, to a full-fledged Akwa Ibom State University of Education, and the governor is expected to constitute the governing board of the university in the next few weeks.

The governor's speech was tagged, 'Promises Made and Promises Fulfilled, Onward to Arise 2.0, marking his third anniversary in office. The speech partly read, 'Akwa Ibom College of Education, Afaha Nsit is now fully upgraded to a University of Education. The House of the Assembly recently passed a bill to that effect. In the next few weeks, we will constitute the Governing Board of the University.

' The governor's administration has been able to touch the planks of his ARISE agenda, especially the human capital development, and he is urging the people to continue showing him support as he is willing to deliver on his mandate





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