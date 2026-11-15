Governor Uba Sani Wins 2026 Sun Governor of the Year Award

Kaduna Governor Uba Sani receives the 2026 Sun Governor of the Year Award for peacebuilding, infrastructure, and healthcare reforms. See key achievements and future goals.

Kaduna State Governor Uba Sani has been named the 2026 recipient of The Sun Governor of the Year Award, a recognition highlighting his administration's comprehensive efforts in peacebuilding, infrastructure development, and social welfare. The honor was presented to the Kaduna government during a ceremony held over the weekend at the Expo Convention Centre within the Eko Hotels and Suites complex in Victoria Island, Lagos. This prestigious accolade serves as a testament to the administrative strategies employed by Governor Uba Sani since he assumed office in May 2023, marking a significant milestone in his political tenure and public service record.

Acknowledgment of Governance Achievements

The award was formally received on behalf of Governor Uba Sani by the Commissioner for Information and Culture, Ahmed Maiyaki, who detailed the specific criteria that led to this selection. Mr. Maiyaki stated that the recognition was driven by a leadership approach that prioritizes people-centric policies, the restoration of public trust in state institutions, and tangible improvements in the daily welfare of residents. The evaluation process focused on how the Kaduna administration has addressed longstanding development challenges through enhanced public accountability and targeted interventions in previously underserved communities across the state.

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Restoring Stability Through the Peace Model

The cornerstone of Governor Uba Sani's administration is the Kaduna Peace Model, a strategic framework that integrates security interventions with community dialogue and development programs to address the root causes of conflict. This initiative has successfully restored stability in areas previously plagued by banditry, kidnapping, and communal violence, particularly in the southern and central districts where insecurity had severely disrupted local economies. As a direct result of these efforts, more than 500,000 hectares of farmland have been recovered, allowing displaced residents to return to their homes and resume agricultural activities that were previously halted.

Infrastructure and Health Sector Reforms

Significant strides have been made in physical infrastructure, with the administration embarking on approximately 150 road projects that span about 1,400 kilometers across Kaduna State. These construction efforts specifically target twelve local government areas that had gone nearly fifteen years without receiving any road construction benefits, aiming to improve rural connectivity and market access. In the health sector, the government has completed the 300-bed Bola Ahmed Tinubu Specialist Hospital, revitalized seventeen general hospitals, and upgraded two hundred and fifty-five primary healthcare centers to Level 2 status to decentralize medical services.

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Economic and Social Welfare Initiatives

Beyond physical infrastructure, the administration has implemented robust economic and social welfare programs designed to support livelihoods and enhance public service delivery. The state government has sustained an annual budget allocation of twenty-five percent to the education sector, addressing critical issues such as teacher shortages and inadequate learning facilities. Additionally, the administration distributed one thousand four hundred truckloads of fertilizer to four hundred and fifty thousand smallholder farmers to boost food security, while the deployment of one hundred compressed natural gas buses has facilitated over five million passenger trips in just fifteen months.

Looking Ahead for Kaduna State

The receipt of The Sun Governor of the Year Award places Kaduna State on a prominent national platform, acknowledging the synergy between security, economic growth, and social development. The continued focus on urban renewal and the expansion of infrastructure aims to support broader economic activities and facilitate the movement of agricultural produce. As the administration moves forward, the emphasis remains on sustaining these initiatives to ensure long-term stability, improved healthcare access, and enhanced educational opportunities for the citizens of Kaduna State.