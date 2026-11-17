Kaduna Governor Uba Sani is set to inaugurate the state's 2027 APC presidential and gubernatorial campaign council, chaired by himself with key officials like Hadiza Balarabe and Tajudeen Abbas serving as vice-chairs to oversee electoral strategies.

Governor Uba Sani of Kaduna State is preparing to officiate the inauguration of the comprehensive campaign council for the All Progressives Congress, which will be tasked with coordinating the party's presidential and gubernatorial electoral efforts leading up to the 2027 general elections.

This significant administrative move was announced via an official statement released on Tuesday by Ahmed Maiyaki, who serves as the spokesman for the newly formed advisory team. The establishment of this council represents a strategic consolidation of the party's resources and leadership at the state level to ensure a robust and organized campaign structure well in advance of the upcoming polls.

Also read JAGABA/UBA unveils Kaduna campus ambassadors to mobilise students for Tinubu and Uba Sani

Governor Uba Sani Chairs APC Campaign Advisory Team

The inauguration ceremony is scheduled to take place on Thursday, marking the formal operational start of the 2027 campaign machinery in Kaduna, a politically pivotal state in Northern Nigeria. The leadership structure of the campaign advisory team has been meticulously designed to leverage the experience and influence of high-profile political figures within the state and the broader North-West geopolitical zone. Governor Uba Sani is designated to chair the advisory team, providing top-level oversight and direction for all campaign activities.

Supporting him are key political allies and officials, including Hadiza Balarabe, the Deputy Governor, who will serve as the first vice-chairman, and Tajudeen Abbas, the Speaker of the House of Representatives, who will assume the role of second vice-chairman. These appointments underscore the unity and collective commitment of the state's executive and legislative branches to the success of the APC's electoral ambitions.

Advertisement

Additionally, Ben Kure has been appointed as the Director-General of the campaign council, a role that carries the responsibility of overseeing the day-to-day operations and ensuring that strategic directives are effectively implemented across various directorates. The organizational framework extends beyond the top leadership to include a vast network of deputies, directors, and coordinators responsible for specific functional areas of the campaign.

Senior Political Figures Join Kaduna State Council

Atiku Sankey, the APC State Chairman, will serve as vice-chairman III, while Garba Babawo, the North-West APC Zonal Vice-Chairman, will hold the position of deputy vice-chairman. The council also incorporates senior political veterans and current government officials to strengthen its grassroots and stakeholder engagement capabilities. Notable members include Muktar Yero, the former Governor of Kaduna, Balarabe Lawal, the Minister of Environment, and Dahiru Liman, the Speaker of the State House of Assembly.

The operational backbone of the council will be supported by nine deputy directors-general led by Sani Kila, who is tasked with managing operations and election logistics. Specific portfolios have been assigned to ensure comprehensive coverage, including mobilization under AbdulMalik Durunguwa, youth and women affairs under Mrs. Charity Shekari, and community engagements under Engr. Namadi Musa.

Forty-One Directorates Activate For 2027 Electoral Contest

Furthermore, Ahmed Maiyaki will handle strategy, research, and communication, while Abdullahi Mukhtar and Ibrahim Mohammed will oversee interfaith directorate and finance respectively. A total of forty-one directorates will be activated to manage critical aspects such as grassroots mobilization, voter education, security coordination, and private sector engagement, ensuring a multifaceted approach to the upcoming electoral contest.