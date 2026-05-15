Governor Uba Sani's Transformative Leadership in Kaduna State

Governor Uba Sani's administration in Kaduna State has made significant strides in addressing the state's fiscal challenges and restoring peace and security. By embracing fiscal discipline, institutional reform, and aggressive revenue mobilisation, the administration has repaid over N90 billion of inherited debts without taking fresh loans, making Kaduna one of the most transparent and accountable states in Nigeria.

Stay connected via Google NewsWhen Senator Uba Sani took the oath of office as Governor of Kaduna State on May 29, 2023, he inherited not merely the burdens of governance, but the wreckage of a state standing perilously close to fiscal collapse.

Kaduna was weighed down by crushing domestic and foreign debts, strangled by insecurity, paralysed by distrust, and haunted by the spectre of economic stagnation. For many observers, the prognosis appeared grim: a state trapped between insolvency and instability. The figures alone were staggering. Kaduna was saddled with inherited liabilities estimated at over $587 million in foreign debt, N85 billion in local obligations, and more than N115 billion in contractual liabilities.

Debt servicing had become so suffocating that, in his first month in office, the state reportedly received only N3.6 billion from the Federation Account after deductions exceeding N7 billion to service debts. Yet the monthly salary obligation stood at over N5 billion.

‘We cannot even pay salaries without borrowing,’ Governor Uba Sani admitted at a stakeholders’ town hall meeting held at the Yar’Adua Indoor Sports Hall in Kaduna shortly after assuming office. Many expected the new administration to resort immediately to fresh borrowing. But Uba Sani chose a different path; one that now appears, in retrospect, both courageous and transformative. Instead of plunging Kaduna deeper into indebtedness, he embraced fiscal discipline, institutional reform, prudent management of scarce resources, and aggressive revenue mobilisation.

Three years later, the results have altered Kaduna’s trajectory in ways few anticipated. Against formidable odds, Governor Uba Sani recently disclosed that the State has repaid over N90 billion of inherited debts without taking fresh loans. In a political culture where borrowing often substitutes for innovation, the decision to stabilise public finance through prudence rather than debt accumulation marked a profound departure from convention. Equally remarkable has been the restoration of confidence in Kaduna’s financial management architecture.

Under Uba Sani, transparency and accountability ceased to be rhetorical ornaments and became measurable governance principles. For two consecutive years, Kaduna emerged as Nigeria’s most transparent and accountable state according to the Transparency and Integrity Index released by the Centre for Fiscal Transparency and Public Integrity, supported by the MacArthur Foundation.

‘Our administration has prioritised transparency and accountability as pillars of sustainable development,’ the Governor insists. The ranking was not accidental. Kaduna institutionalised open procurement systems, strengthened citizen engagement frameworks, expanded fiscal transparency mechanisms, and deepened the Open Government Partnership framework through its extended State Action Plan III covering 2024–2027. Governance increasingly became participatory rather than opaque.

Perhaps nowhere is the administration’s reformist instinct more visible than in revenue generation. At the time Uba Sani assumed office, Kaduna’s monthly internally generated revenue hovered around N5 billion. Through tax reforms, automation, expansion of the tax net, and improved ease of doing business, Kaduna rapidly emerged as the leading internally generated revenue-performing state in Northern Nigeria. The numbers tell the story.

Kaduna generated N62.48 billion in IGR in 2023; N71 billion in 2024; N86 billion in 2025 and with projections nearing N90 billion by 2026. This remarkable leap did not arise from arbitrary taxation, but from systemic reforms. The introduction of the PAYKADUNA integrated tax administration portal automated revenue collection, reduced leakages, and enhanced compliance. Financial inclusion initiatives and innovative taxpayer complaint systems further strengthened public confidence.

Payments are made through the PAYKADUNA portal or via pay-direct channels swept directly into the Treasury Single Account. The effect has been transformative. Kaduna gradually moved from fiscal fragility toward financial resilience, enabling government to sustain salaries, execute projects, and attract investments without mortgaging the future. Indeed, investor confidence has steadily returned.

The administration has attracted, so far, investments worth over $2.5 billion; a remarkable feat for a state that, only a few years earlier, was associated more with instability than opportunity. Yet perhaps the most consequential achievement of the Uba Sani administration lies in the restoration of relative peace and security across Kaduna State. In 2023, Kaduna was effectively under siege.

Banditry, kidnappings, communal conflicts, and violent extremism had devastated communities, shut down schools and hospitals, displaced thousands, and crippled economic activities across large swathes of the state. Today, the situation has improved substantially





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Governor Uba Sani Kaduna State Fiscal Discipline Institutional Reform Revenue Mobilisation Transparency And Accountability Open Government Partnership Open Procurement Systems Citizen Engagement Frameworks Fiscal Transparency Mechanisms Internal Revenue Generation Peace And Security Banditry Kidnappings Communal Conflicts Violent Extremism Investments Transparency And Integrity Index Macarthur Foundation

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