Kogi Governor Uba Sani visits Millennium City to address rising insecurity. He pledges safety for kidnapping victims and integration of JTF troops into state vigilance groups.

Uba Sani, the Governor of Kogi State, visited Millennium City on Saturday to directly address the escalating insecurity affecting the upscale estate. The visit was a strategic move to engage with residents and community leaders following a surge in criminal activities, including kidnappings that have displaced families and caused widespread anxiety. The Governor met with Alhaji Muktar Haruna, the Sarkin Danbushiya, to commiserate with the populace and outline the administration's commitment to restoring order.

Security Assurance and Operational Transparency

Governor Uba Sani assured the residents of Millennium City that his administration is taking all necessary measures to protect lives and property within the next few weeks. He emphasized that the state government is collaborating closely with federal security agencies to find a lasting solution to the challenges facing the area. The Governor urged community members to cooperate with security forces by providing credible and actionable intelligence to help identify and apprehend criminals.

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Despite these assurances, Governor Uba Sani declined to disclose the specific security measures already deployed in the area. He explained that revealing operational strategies could expose them to criminal elements, thereby allowing offenders to adjust their tactics and circumvent government efforts. This decision highlights the delicate balance between maintaining public confidence and preserving the element of surprise in counter-terrorism and crime-fighting operations.

Integration of JTF Personnel into KADVIS

A significant structural change in the security architecture was announced during the visit, involving the integration of military and state vigilance personnel. Mr Sani disclosed that approximately 300 personnel from the Joint Task Force (JTF) currently operating in the Millennium City area would be incorporated into the Kaduna Vigilance Service (KADVIS). This integration is designed to formalize their status and ensure they receive government allowances, thereby improving their welfare and operational efficiency.

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The move to place these troops on government allowances signals a shift towards a more sustained and localized security approach. By transferring these personnel from a joint federal-state military structure to a state-sponsored vigilance service, the Kogi State Government aims to enhance local responsiveness and accountability. This strategic realignment is expected to bolster the security network surrounding Millennium City and its surrounding communities.

Community Leadership and Development Projects

Alhaji Muktar Haruna, the Village Head of Danbushiya, commended Governor Uba Sani and security agencies for their sustained efforts to tackle insecurity in the region. He noted that the deployment of security personnel, provision of patrol vehicles, and other logistical support had renewed residents' confidence. Mr Haruna assured the Governor of the community's continued cooperation, pledging that residents would remain committed to providing useful intelligence and supporting security operations.

During the tour, the Governor also highlighted several development projects in Millennium City, including road construction, new schools, and a world-class hospital. He described a new terminal as a first-of-its-kind facility expected to serve thousands of residents. These developmental initiatives are presented as part of a broader strategy to stabilize the area economically, alongside the security measures being implemented.

Resident Safety and Future Outlook

The primary focus of the interaction remained the safety of the residents, particularly those affected by recent kidnappings. Governor Uba Sani assured residents that all kidnapped victims would return home safely, a promise intended to alleviate the immediate fears of the community. The administration insists that it is doing everything within its powers to protect lives and property, despite attempts by political opponents to politicize the security situation.

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The visit to the palace of the Sarkin Danbushiya served as a symbolic gesture of unity and shared responsibility. By holding meetings with community and religious leaders, the Governor aimed to assess the security situation firsthand and hear the concerns of the residents directly. The outcome of this engagement is expected to reinforce the partnership between the state government and the people of Millennium City in the ongoing fight against crime.