Governor Soludo Declares End to Transactional Politics in APGA Reforms

Anambra State Governor Charles Soludo and APGA leadership announce a strict 11-point code of conduct to end vote-buying, corruption, and ticket-selling in future party primary elections.

Governor Charles Soludo of Anambra State has issued a stern warning regarding the internal operations of the All Progressives Grand Alliance ( APGA ), declaring that the era of monetary inducement and transactional politics within the party is officially over. During a strategic stakeholder meeting, Governor Soludo addressed the longstanding issues that have hindered the party’s growth since its inception in 2002.

He criticized the previous political culture where party officials treated the organization as a private business venture, exploiting aspirants during primary elections and prioritizing commerce over political ideology. According to the Governor, this exploitative system left the party without a sustainable financial structure, as funds were often squandered immediately rather than being reinvested into the growth and reach of the party. He emphasized that the APGA must now be defined by its core values, transparent policies, and rigorous accountability rather than serving as a marketplace for political tickets. The Governor elaborated on the severe damage caused by past practices, noting that aspirants were frequently misled and disillusioned after making significant financial commitments to secure tickets, only to find the process manipulated. This cycle of distrust, he argued, discouraged genuine individuals from investing their time and resources into the party, ultimately eroding the integrity of the political process. By stating that tickets are no longer for sale, Governor Soludo is pushing for a total reconstruction of the party’s identity. He urged all stakeholders to move away from the traditional give-and-take model of local politics, which he believes has only served to undermine collective progress. The vision is to transform the APGA into an institution that attracts individuals committed to public service rather than personal gain, ensuring that every nomination process is fair, merit-based, and aligned with the party's long-term objectives. Supporting this shift in governance, APGA National Chairman Sylvester Ezeokenwa unveiled a comprehensive 11-point code of conduct designed to sanitize future primary elections. The new framework introduces strict guidelines, including the adoption of the Option A4 voting system for the 2026 primaries, which is intended to foster transparency and allow for greater accountability at the grassroots level. Under these new rules, party officials are explicitly banned from wearing campaign materials or accepting gifts from aspirants, and the distribution of money or materials during primary events is now strictly prohibited. Furthermore, officials who wish to support a specific candidate must step aside from their duties to avoid conflicts of interest, and they are barred from attending private endorsement meetings. National Vice Chairman for the South-East, Augustine Ehiemere, echoed these sentiments while highlighting the ongoing challenge of inadequate funding. He called on all elected and appointed officials currently serving under the APGA banner to contribute toward the financial sustainability of the party, ensuring that the transition to an ideologically driven platform remains fully supported by those who have benefited from the party’s infrastructure





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