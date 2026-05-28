Governor Siminilayi Fubara's Political Career in Jeopardy

The article discusses the political career of Governor Siminilayi Fubara of Rivers State, who has been hit hard in the political chess game, losing out in his bid for a second term and all his associates. The article also mentions the governors seeking re-election in the APC and the possibility of Fubara fading quietly into political obscurity due to his lack of meaningful projects and the risk of facing anti-graft agencies after leaving office.

Governor Siminilayi Fubara of Rivers State stands out as the worst hit in the political chess game, losing out in his bid for a second term and all his associates suffering the same fate.

The All Progressives Congress (APC) governors seeking re-election got the party's ticket, while the second term seeking governors who secured the APC's governorship tickets include Uba Sani of Kaduna State, Peter Mbah of Enugu State, Dikko Radda of Katsina State, Nasir Idris of Kebbi State, Umar Namadi of Jigawa State, Abba Yusuf of Kano State, and Ahmed Aliyu of Sokoto State. The relationship between Fubara and Wike soured over the maintenance of the political structure in the State, and Fubara resigned before the primary election when it became clear that he had no chance of winning.

The activist Idam believes that Fubara risks fading quietly into political obscurity due to his lack of meaningful projects and the possibility of facing anti-graft agencies after leaving office. Former Secretary General of the Arewa Consultative Forum, Anthony Sani, believes that Fubara has a chance to bounce back politically due to the power of incumbency and the desire of governors to secure re-elections





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Governor Siminilayi Fubara Rivers State All Progressives Congress (APC) Second Term Seeking Governors Uba Sani Peter Mbah Dikko Radda Nasir Idris Umar Namadi Abba Yusuf Ahmed Aliyu Umar Bago Hyacinth Alia Caleb Mutfwang Agbu Kefas Sheriff Oborevwori Umo Eno Francis Nwifuru Turbulent Relationship Maintenance Of Political Structure Political Move Political Respite Political Obscurity Power Of Incumbency Desire For Re-Elections Anti-Graft Agencies

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