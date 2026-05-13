Governor Seyi Makinde Set to Declare Presidential Ambition in 2027

Governor Seyi Makinde is expected to take a major political step on Thursday by officially declaring his intention to contest the 2027 presidential election during a large political rally in Ibadan. The rally, organised under the banner of ‘Unity Mega Rally Ibadan 2026’, is being expected to mark the formal unveiling of Makinde's presidential ambition ahead of the next general election.

Governor Seyi Makinde is set to take a major political step on Thursday as indications emerged that he may officially declare his intention to contest the 2027 presidential election during a large political rally in Ibadan.

The rally, scheduled to hold at Mapo Hall in Ibadan South-East Local Government Area, is being organised under the banner of “Unity Mega Rally Ibadan 2026. ” Political sources within the state said the gathering is expected to mark the formal unveiling of Makinde’s presidential ambition ahead of the next general election. The event is also expected to witness the public unveiling of a new political alliance between the Peoples Democratic Party and the Allied Peoples Movement in Oyo State.

Sources familiar with the arrangement disclosed that several politicians who recently left the PDP for the APM would be formally presented during the rally. Many of them are expected to contest elective positions in 2027 under the APM platform. Among those expected to emerge at the event are former Oyo State Commissioner for Finance, Bimbo Adekanmbi, who is being tipped as the governorship candidate of the APM.

Former federal lawmakers Stanley Olajide, Olufemi Ajadi and Shina Peller are also expected to be unveiled as senatorial candidates. Candidates for the House of Representatives and the Oyo State House of Assembly are equally expected to be introduced to supporters and party stakeholders at the rally.

Party insiders said the political gathering would be preceded by the signing of an alliance agreement involving leaders of the APM and a PDP bloc believed to be loyal to former presidential aspirant Taminu Turaki. A senior PDP source familiar with the discussions said the agreement would define the terms of cooperation between both camps ahead of the 2027 elections.

According to the source, “We will sign forms of alliance with APM, involving its national chairman and our own side, led by Taminu Turaki.

“Governor Seyi Makinde will declare his presidential bid on the platform of the APM. ” Preparations for the rally intensified on Wednesday, with supporters, political associates and party loyalists already arriving in Ibadan from different parts of the country. Another source involved in the mobilisation said the rally was expected to attract youth groups, community leaders, grassroots supporters and political stakeholders who have continued to push for Makinde’s entry into the presidential race.

The source explained that although the governor had yet to publicly confirm his presidential ambition, consultations and underground political moves had continued to gain momentum in recent months. According to the source, several support groups loyal to Makinde have intensified mobilisation efforts across different states while political structures are being quietly strengthened ahead of 2027





NigeriaNewsdesk / 🏆 10. in NG We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Governor Seyi Makinde 2027 Presidential Election Unity Mega Rally Ibadan 2026 Peoples Democratic Party Allied Peoples Movement Bimbo Adekanmbi Stanley Olajide Olufemi Ajadi Shina Peller Senatorial Candidates House Of Representatives Oyo State House Of Assembly Taminu Turaki Alliance Agreement Political Alliance Mobilisation Efforts Political Structures Youth Groups Community Leaders Grassroots Supporters Political Stakeholders

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Jonathan Reportedly Set to Contest 2027 Presidency on PDP PlatformA Trusted Nigerian Newspaper

Read more »

Governor Seyi Makinde's New Special Adviser on Security appointedAbayomi Fagbenro, formerly working at the Department of Defense, Army, was appointed as the new Special Adviser on Security by the Governor of Oyo with immediate effect.

Read more »

Ogun State Governor Endorsed as APC Consensus Candidate for 2027 by Ogun East Leaders and StakeholdersOgun State Governor Prince Dapo Abiodun received a major political boost as leaders, delegates, and stakeholders from the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ogun East Senatorial District formally endorsed him as the consensus candidate for the 2027 senatorial election.

Read more »

All Progressives Congress in Ogun East Endorses Governor Abiodun for 2027 Senate ElectionYesterday, leaders, delegates, and stakeholders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ogun East Senatorial District unanimously endorsed APC Governor Dapo Abiodun as the consensus candidate for the 2027 senatorial election, aiming to ensure quality representation and party unity in the district.

Read more »