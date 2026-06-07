Governor Sanwo-Olu Urges National Unity and Support for Security Forces Amid Rising Insecurity

Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has called on Nigerians to rally behind President Bola Tinubu and security agencies to overcome recent security challenges, including school abductions and attacks, emphasizing that unity and vigilance are critical to defeating criminal groups.

Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has called on Nigeria ns to unite behind President Bola Tinubu and security agencies as the country faces heightened insecurity, including recent school abduction s and attacks on communities.

In a statement on Saturday, Sanwo-Olu acknowledged that recent incidents of violence and kidnapping have sparked public fear and distress, but he urged citizens not to lose faith in the nation's ability to confront and defeat criminal elements. He emphasized that the perpetrators of violence do not discriminate based on political affiliation, ethnicity, or religion, and therefore the response must be a unified national effort that transcends divisions.

The governor stressed that unity and unwavering support for security forces are the bedrock of overcoming the current challenges. He called on all Nigerians to stand together in solidarity, providing the necessary backing to the armed forces and intelligence services to dismantle criminal networks and restore peace across the country.

Sanwo-Olu expressed confidence in President Tinubu's leadership and the capacity of the military and other security agencies to tackle the threats, noting that progress is being made in strengthening the security architecture and improving intelligence gathering. Sanwo-Olu further urged citizens to remain vigilant and actively cooperate with security agencies by reporting suspicious activities and providing actionable intelligence. He highlighted the critical role of community support in lawful security operations and the prevention of attacks.

The governor praised the bravery and dedication of security personnel serving on the frontline, acknowledging that they risk their lives daily to protect communities and safeguard national stability. He called on the public to keep these men and women in their prayers and to offer moral support that lifts their spirits as they confront the forces of evil.

Sanwo-Olu described the recent loss of lives as tragic and extended solidarity to all communities affected by violence, emphasizing that every life lost is a tragedy and every threatened community deserves protection and support. He also specifically mentioned the abduction of teachers and students from Orire Local Government in Oyo State, urging Nigerians to keep the victims in their thoughts and prayers.

The governor's remarks come amid renewed concerns over insecurity, including the attack on three schools in Oyo State on May 15, where gunmen abducted dozens of pupils and seven teachers. The incident drew national attention and sparked protests by teachers and residents, highlighting the spread of school abductions beyond traditional conflict zones.

In a related development, Busayo Adegoke-John-Paul, the sister of former Power Minister Adebayo Adelabu, and her 12-year-old twin sons were abducted while on their way to school in Ibadan, further fueling debate on the effectiveness of security measures. In the face of these challenges, Governor Sanwo-Olu called for resilience and courage rather than fear and division. He urged young people, families, and communities to remain hopeful and steadfast, maintaining that the country's future remains bright despite present difficulties.

The governor reiterated that defeating criminal groups requires close cooperation between government, security agencies, and local communities. He expressed confidence that lasting solutions, though not achieved overnight, are possible when the nation stands firmly behind those charged with protecting it. Sanwo-Olu's call for unity aligns with broader national efforts to address insecurity, including strengthening community policing, intelligence gathering, and cross-sector collaboration.

As security forces continue rescue operations and preventive measures, the governor's message serves as a reminder that the fight against insecurity demands patience, determination, and a collective resolve to overcome the forces threatening the peace and stability of Nigeria





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