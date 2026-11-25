Enugu State Governor Peter Mbah has mourned the death of veteran Nollywood actor Pete Edochie, who died at 79 after a prolonged battle with prostate cancer. Mbah described him as a giant, icon, and patriot, and noted the loss is personal to Enugu State.

Enugu State Governor Peter Mbah has mourned the death of veteran Nollywood actor Chief Pete Edochie, who passed away at the age of 79 after a prolonged battle with prostate cancer.

The governor described the loss as the departure of a giant, an icon, and a patriot. The actor's son, Chief Leo Pete Edochie, announced the death on Wednesday via a statement shared on Instagram. The governor issued a personal tribute in the early hours of Wednesday, after the family's announcement. Mbah said the loss was personal to Enugu State, noting that although Edochie hailed from Nteje in Anambra State, he maintained lifelong ties with Enugu.

Also read Enugu 2026 Postponement Adds To Decades-Long Pattern Of Sports Festival Delays

Chief Pete Edochie Enugu State Connection

The actor frequently referred to Enugu as his birthplace, his first port of call, and a home away from home. The governor said he was deeply saddened by the passing of one of Nigeria's most iconic actors and titans, and one of the most recognisable faces of Nollywood and Africa's creative industry across the world. He added that Edochie was more than an accomplished actor and described him as an institution.

Advertisement

Mbah praised Edochie's commanding screen presence, unmistakable voice, and mastery of dialogue, which helped shape Nigerian cinema globally. He noted that these qualities projected Igbo culture and heritage to international audiences. The governor recalled Edochie's breakthrough role in the screen adaptation of Chinua Achebe's 1958 novel, Things Fall Apart, where he portrayed Okonkwo. Mbah said Edochie wore his Igbo identity with pride, bringing its language, wisdom, and proverbs to life for international audiences.

Mbah said the actor's performances transcended entertainment, preserving aspects of cultural heritage and inspiring generations of actors and storytellers. He added that Edochie's career was defined not merely by longevity but by excellence, distinction, enduring influence, and uncommon social grace. The governor described the timing of the death as particularly painful, as it occurred while Enugu is hosting the National Festival of Arts and Culture, known as NAFEST. The festival celebrates the richness of cultural heritage and creative talents.

NAFEST Cultural Heritage Celebration Impact

Mbah stated that at a time when the state is celebrating the richness of its cultural heritage and the creative talents that give it expression, it is confronted with the loss of one of its most distinguished ambassadors. He called it a sobering reminder that while celebrating the enduring power of arts and culture, we must also mourn those who gave them life and brought them global recognition.

He extended condolences on behalf of the government and people of Enugu State to the bereaved family, the Nollywood community, the Anambra State Government, and fans worldwide. He also extended his deepest condolences to the government and people of Anambra State. In his tribute, Mbah said, Adieu, Chief Pete Edochie, MON. Adieu Ononenyi, Ebubedike, Gaga n' ogwu, Ogadagidi, Nwoke ka Ibe Ya, Okara Mmadu Okara Mmuo, a legend, fine gentleman, veteran broadcaster and actor.

Advertisement

Your voice may have gone silent, but your legacy will speak for generations. The governor's tribute highlighted Edochie's legacy as a cultural icon who significantly shaped the Nigerian entertainment landscape. His work in adapting the literary masterpiece ensured that the complexities and richness of Igbo traditions were accessible to a broad global viewership. This contribution remains a cornerstone of his legacy within the Nollywood community and the broader African cultural sphere.

The actor's death represents a significant personal loss to Enugu State, where he served as a distinguished ambassador for the region on the global stage. Governor Mbah concluded his tribute by stating that while the actor's voice may have gone silent, his legacy will continue to speak for generations.