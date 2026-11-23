Cross River Governor Bassey Otu introduces the My Cross River App for digital voting at the 2026 Carnival Calabar to boost public participation and tourism.

Bassey Otu, the Governor of Cross River State, has officially introduced a digital voting system for the upcoming 2026 Carnival Calabar. This innovation, launched through the ' My Cross River App', allows residents to vote for their favorite bands, aiming to deepen public engagement in the festival.

App Innovation for Festival Participation

Mr Otu announced the launch of this digital platform on Sunday in Calabar during the flag-off of the second Carnival Calabar Dry Run. The event was held under the theme, "Rethinking Our Collective Destiny," highlighting the state's forward-looking approach to cultural development.

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Represented by Deputy Governor Peter Odey, the Governor explained that the new initiative is designed to promote healthy competition among the participating bands. He detailed that residents will access the voting platform via the My Cross River App, using a specially generated voting code to cast their selections.

Carnival Calabar is viewed as a vital platform for showcasing Cross River State's cultural heritage and promoting its creative industry. The festival has evolved from an annual entertainment event into a major tourism asset that attracts visitors and stimulates local economic activities.

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Global Appeal and Cultural Identity

Gabe Onah, the Chairman of the Cross River State Carnival Commission, described the event as a major cultural product that has strengthened the state's presence on the global tourism map. He noted that the festival's international appeal is so strong that audiences often mistake it for Brazilian, English, or Caribbean carnivals.

Despite these comparisons, Mr Onah stressed that Carnival Calabar remains distinctly African. It is proudly recognized as Africa's biggest street party, a status it has maintained through consistent high-quality productions and international collaborations.

The Chairman appealed to Nollywood personality Lizzy Gold to encourage Nigerian filmmakers to collaborate with Callywood. He suggested that such partnerships could explore the creative and commercial opportunities offered by the Carnival Calabar brand.

Legacy of International Performers

Leading Afrobeats artistes including Davido, Tiwa Savage, Burna Boy, and Wizkid have performed at Carnival Calabar over the years. These performances have helped establish the festival as a premier destination for major international entertainment events.

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Mr Onah recalled that the late South African reggae legend, Lucky Dube, performed in Calabar in 2004. This appearance followed shows in Ghana and Ethiopia, and Dube reportedly described his Calabar performance as the best show of his career.

Plans are currently underway to introduce a digital platform for public registration as carnival band members. This step is intended to deepen participation, strengthen the carnival brand, and establish a sustainable platform for future generations.

Dry Run and Future Roadmap

Competing bands participated in the dry run, covering the 12-kilometre carnival route from Millennium Park. This rehearsal serves as a critical preparation phase for the main event scheduled for November 22, 2026.

The introduction of the My Cross River App marks a significant modernization of the festival's operations. It ensures that the digital infrastructure supports the event's growing international profile and local relevance.