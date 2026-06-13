Governor Otti Pledges Support for Nollywood, Vows to Build Entertainment City in Aba

Abia State Governor Alex Otti has assured Nollywood practitioners of his administration's commitment to creating an enabling environment for the creative industry, including plans for an Entertainment City in Aba to boost film production and tourism.

Governor Alex Otti of Abia State has reaffirmed his administration's dedication to fostering the creative sector and establishing Abia as a premier destination for film production, entertainment, tourism, and cultural showcase.

The governor made this declaration on Saturday at his residence in Nvosi, Isialangwa South Local Government Area, while hosting a delegation from Nollywood led by Mr. Francis Ifeakandu, the producer behind The Chronicles of Enyimba City. Governor Otti praised the team for their film project aimed at highlighting Abia's rich cultural legacy, historical narrative, and developmental progress, calling it opportune and perfectly aligned with his government's vision to boost investment, tourism, and economic advancement through creative industries.

He emphasized that while his administration will not directly finance private film ventures, it is committed to creating an enabling environment and providing requisite support to nurture the entertainment ecosystem in the state. Otti stressed his assurance of continued government backing, noting that authorities will collaborate with stakeholders to ensure initiatives that promote Abia and generate opportunities for residents thrive.

Furthermore, he disclosed active plans to construct an Entertainment City in Aba, a scheme intended to supply top-tier infrastructure and amenities for filmmakers, creative experts, and entertainment investors. According to Otti, the government has already initiated essential steps such as land acquisition and compensation to actualize the project. Speaking earlier, delegation head and film producer Francis Ifeakandu thanked Governor Otti for his unwavering support and transformative governance across Abia.

He updated the governor that casting auditions for the series have been completed across all local government areas in Abia State and have been extended to nearby states and cities. Ifeakandu described the production, referenced by industry consultants as one of Africa's largest film ventures, as designed to narrate Abia's story, celebrate its culture, and project a positive image worldwide.

He added that the project encompasses over two thousand cast members and is organized into six seasons, each containing five episodes, covering diverse facets of the state's history, cultural heritage, tourism attractions, and developmental milestones. Ifeakandu appealed for sustained governmental assistance to ensure the project's successful conclusion, underscoring that the film will not only revive Abia's historical stature in Nigeria's film industry but also spur job creation and draw investments into the state.

The article concludes with a note about journalist Sunday Nwakanma, a veteran reporter with Punch Newspapers, and includes standard copyright information and promotional content unrelated to the core news story





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Abia State Governor Alex Otti Nollywood The Chronicles Of Enyimba City Entertainment City

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