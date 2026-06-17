Governor Okpebholo Reveals Local Collaboration in Edo State Kidnapping Rings

Edo State Governor Monday Okpebholo alleges that some residents recruit external criminals for kidnappings and use cybercrime labels to hide their wealth.

Governor Monday Okpebholo of Edo State recently addressed a critical gathering during the 2026 Ministers Conference, an event organized by the Edo Chapter of the Christian Association of Nigeria ( CAN ) in Benin City.

The primary objective of this assembly was to engage in a deep dialogue regarding the escalating concerns of insecurity both within Edo State and across the wider Nigerian landscape. During his address, Governor Okpebholo brought to light a disturbing trend, alleging that certain residents of Edo State have become complicit in the region's instability.

He claimed that some locals are actively traveling to other parts of Nigeria to recruit seasoned criminals to carry out heinous acts such as kidnapping and armed robbery within the state. This revelation suggests a dangerous internal collaboration where citizens betray their own communities for illicit gain.

Expanding on the mechanics of these crimes, the Governor explained that these local recruiters facilitate the kidnapping of victims and subsequently hand them over to criminal syndicates operating from the depths of the forest. One of the most poignant points made by Mr. Okpebholo was the method through which these collaborators conceal their sudden wealth.

He noted that many of these individuals begin driving expensive vehicles and constructing lavish homes, often masking the source of their funds by claiming to be Yahoo Boys, a term commonly used for cybercriminals. By leveraging the existing stereotype of the internet fraudster, these collaborators avoid scrutiny while profiting from the violent kidnapping industry.

This systemic deception makes it difficult for security agencies to track the financial trails of kidnapping rings when the wealth is presented as the result of digital fraud. Addressing the role of digital media in the current security climate, Governor Okpebholo expressed concern over the proliferation of false reports on social media. He argued that while insecurity is a reality, there is a significant amount of misinformation designed to destabilize the government and damage its reputation.

He cited a specific instance where he received an urgent report of an incident along Sapele Road; upon directing security forces to storm the area immediately, it was discovered that the report was entirely fabricated. The Governor emphasized that these false alarms create unnecessary panic and distract security resources from genuine threats. To combat the physical presence of criminals, he revealed that the state has deployed volunteers who are strategically positioned in the forests.

These volunteers serve as a first line of defense, ensuring that criminals cannot establish permanent settlements or hideouts within the vegetation of Edo State. Beyond the immediate security concerns, the Governor utilized the platform to align his administration's goals with the federal government's policies. He specifically requested special prayers for President Bola Tinubu, defending the president's controversial decision to remove fuel subsidies.

According to Governor Okpebholo, this austerity measure was a necessary evil that has paved the way for significant infrastructural development throughout Edo State. He linked the removal of subsidies directly to the government's ability to fund critical projects, including the ongoing reconstruction of the Benin-Sapele Road, which has been a long-standing priority for the region's economic connectivity. The event also featured contributions from prominent religious leaders who offered their support to the state administration.

Margaret Agbonifo, a pastor and the chairperson of the Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria in Edo, praised the Governor for his perceived commitment to divine work and the betterment of the people. She expressed hope that through faith and resilience, Nigeria would overcome its current challenges and that the insurgency threatening various parts of the country would not lead to the nation's collapse. She offered prayers for Governor Okpebholo's tenure, wishing for him to leave a legacy of progress and strength.

Similarly, Alfred Agbonlahor, a cleric and the vice chairman of CAN in Edo, commended the Governor for the visible progress on the Benin-Sapele Road construction, highlighting the importance of infrastructure in fostering regional stability and growth





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