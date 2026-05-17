Governor of Kwara State Postpones Session with 16 Aspirants, Confusions Among APC Leadership

The governor of Kwara state, Mr Mohammed Dele Belgore, postponed the session due to only his presence among the 16 aspirants for the governorship. The Governor has been unable to agree with all the aspirants on a standardizing prospect, and he has rejected two esteemed prospects recommended by delegates in Abuja and Kwara State in light of his preference for the Kwara North Senatorial District. The leadership of the APC (All Progressives Congress) may need to select an aspirant with electoral potential as there is a legal precedent that the party's ticket is the winner. The potholes in the APC have led to joy in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), whose head, Dr Bukola Saraki, is standing by to recover the state.

The governor of Kwara state, Mr Mohammed Dele Belgore, postponed the session because only he showed up among the 16 aspirants for the governorship. President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is worried as the governor has not been able to agree with all the aspirants on a unifying candidate.

The governor rejected two leading aspirants recommended by stakeholders in Abuja and Kwara State due to his preference for the Kwara North Senatorial District. Despite the poverty level in the state, N3billion was realized from the sale of nomination forms for primaries at all levels. The APC leadership may have to pick an aspirant with electoral assets as there is a legal precedent that the ticket belongs to the party.

The confusion in the APC led to celebration in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), whose leader, Ex-President of the Senate, Dr Bukola Saraki, is poised to regain the state





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Governorship Aspirants State Politics Stage Non-Agreement With Hon. President Political Obstacles In Kwara State Closing Ranks Disparate Politics Proposed Vote President Appointment Future Candidate Selection

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