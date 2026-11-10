Governor Nasir Idris Forecasts Strong APC Performance in Kebbi State

Kebbi State Governor Nasir Idris discusses his political journey and projects strong support for President Bola Tinubu in the state ahead of the 2027 elections.

Kebbi State Governor Nasir Idris has publicly affirmed that President Bola Tinubu will receive substantial electoral support within his state, projecting a strong showing for the All Progressives Congress in the upcoming 2027 general elections. The Governor, a former labor activist, shared his insights during a significant interview that marked his first major media engagement with individuals from his professional past. This candid discussion provides a rare glimpse into the political trajectory of one of Nigeria's most prominent labor-turned-political figures.

Idris Background In Labor Unions

Governor Idris began by expressing profound gratitude for his life and the opportunity to reflect on his journey from the labor movement to the highest office in Kebbi State. He explicitly acknowledged the critical role played by the Nigeria Labour Congress and the Nigeria Union of Teachers in shaping his early career and personal development. Despite now occupying the seat of executive power, Idris stated that he remains deeply indebted to the labor movement for providing the foundation upon which his public service was built.

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During his tenure in the labor sector, Idris pursued dual ambitions to become the foremost worker and teacher in Nigeria. His dedication led to his election as President of the Nigeria Union of Teachers, fulfilling one of his primary career goals. Furthermore, he was elected as the Deputy President of the Nigeria Labour Congress, a position that placed him at the helm of organized labor in the country. Most affiliate unions had endorsed his leadership, signaling a clear pathway for him to eventually become the President General of the labor body.

The Path To Kebbi Governorship

The transition from labor activism to politics occurred under unexpected circumstances when an opportunity arose to contest the governorship of Kebbi State. At that time, the sitting governor had indicated a preference for the Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice to succeed him. Idris initially respected this dynamic, assuring the governor that he would support the designated successor without contesting the position. He even led the delegation to submit the nominee's form at the national secretariat of the All Progressives Congress from his home in Birnin Kebbi.

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However, a pivotal phone call changed his political destiny. An unidentified caller questioned Idris about his lack of intention to run, pointing out that the Commissioner for Justice had not formally withdrawn his interest. The caller advised Idris to purchase his own nomination form, citing strong public support for his leadership. After failing to trace the number through available means, Idris recognized this as a divine intervention and immediately informed the governor of his decision to contest the election.

Political Challenges And Electoral Victory

Idris faced significant opposition during his gubernatorial race, including resistance from influential members of the APC who defected to the opposition Peoples Democratic Party. These defectors aligned with a retired military general who had recently left service to enter politics, mounting a campaign that questioned Idris's capacity to govern due to his background as a teacher and labor leader. Critics argued that his profession lacked the necessary executive experience to manage state affairs effectively.

Despite these challenges, Idris retained the unwavering support of workers, teachers, market women, artisans, and ordinary citizens across the state. The initial election involved all 21 local government areas of Kebbi State, where Idris won in 18 of them. He led his opponent by a margin of 45,278 votes before the result was declared inconclusive. A supplementary election was subsequently held two weeks later, where Idris secured approximately 19,000 votes out of 30,000 cast, ultimately declaring him the winner of the governorship seat.

Future Political Outlook For The Region

Reflecting on his electoral success and broad-based support, Governor Idris expressed confidence in the continued relevance of the All Progressives Congress in Kebbi State. His projection of strong votes for President Bola Tinubu is rooted in the tangible development outcomes and labor-friendly policies implemented during his administration. The Governor's narrative serves as a testament to the power of grassroots mobilization and the ability of labor leaders to transition successfully into high-level executive roles.

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As Kebbi State prepares for future political cycles, Idris remains committed to leveraging his unique background to drive socio-economic progress. His ability to connect with diverse demographic groups, from union members to traditional market women, positions him as a unifying figure in the region. The Governor's assertion that President Tinubu will secure massive votes suggests a strategic alignment between state-level performance and federal party interests in the lead-up to the 2027 elections.