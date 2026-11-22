Governor Umar Namadi launched his re-election campaign across all 27 Jigawa local government areas, starting in Kazaure, where he praised the Kano-Kazaure-Daura-Maradi railway project and witnessed a large empowerment distribution.

Governor Umar Namadi of Jigawa State has begun his re-election campaign across the state's 27 local government areas, starting with Kazaure Local Government Area, where he praised the Kano- Kazaure -Daura-Maradi railway project.

Addressing party leaders, members and supporters at the rally, Namadi said the railway project would boost trade, ease the movement of agricultural produce and create economic opportunities across Jigawa State. He described the project as a major step towards regional economic growth, adding that it would improve transportation and connect communities across Nigeria and the neighbouring Niger Republic.

Also read Nigeria deploys AI-powered agricultural intelligence system in Jigawa

Railway Project Details And Connectivity Scope

The 393-kilometre to 400-kilometre standard-gauge railway will link Kano through Kazaure in Jigawa State and Daura in Katsina State to Maradi in the Niger Republic. It also includes a spur to Dutse, the Jigawa State capital. The railway is designed to transport more than 9,000 passengers and 3,000 tonnes of freight daily. It is also expected to provide landlocked Niger Republic with access to Nigerian seaports while opening new markets for farmers and traders in northern Nigeria.

The project includes a concrete sleeper manufacturing yard in Kazaure and has reportedly provided jobs for more than 6,000 local workers. The Federal Ministry of Transportation recently projected that the first phase would be ready for commissioning by December 2026, with the entire corridor expected to be completed by the end of 2027. At the Kazaure rally, the governor also witnessed the flag-off of a large-scale empowerment programme for beneficiaries across the senatorial district.

Advertisement

Empowerment Programme Distribution And Campaign Activities

The distribution included vehicles, motorcycles, agricultural tractors, power transformers, sewing machines and grinding machines to support small businesses and improve rural productivity. Before the rally, the campaign team joined Senator Babangida Hussaini to flag off the large-scale empowerment distribution across the senatorial zone, aimed at boosting small-scale enterprises and rural productivity. Namadi spent the night in Kazaure, where he held closed-door meetings with local party leaders and stakeholders to discuss development priorities and grassroots mobilisation.

The All Progressives Congress (APC) campaign train will move to Roni Local Government Area as the governor continues his engagement across the state's 27 local government areas.